Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol

The only other players missing Wednesday were veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (rest/knee), and DeShawn Williams (not injury related). Moton has played in 107 straight games as a Panther, and gets days off.

Otherwise, Wednesday's news was more about who was back than who was missing.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) were listed as limited participants. They were designated to return from IR on Monday, though they haven't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) was also back in pads Wednesday and listed as limited, his first work since he was injured in Miami before the bye week. Adding someone with his kind of versatility and yards-after-the-catch potential can only help an offense that has faltered in recent weeks.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (concussion) and wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) were listed as full participants. Tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) was also back after missing last week's game in Chicago and was listed as a full participant.