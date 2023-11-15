Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers could be without starting tight end Hayden Hurst this week, as he was held out of practice on Wednesday and is in the concussion protocol.
Hurst was not on the practice field at all Wednesday but was in the facility. Players in the protocol have to be cleared by an independent neurologist to return to play.
The veteran tight end has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown this season.
The only other players missing Wednesday were veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (rest/knee), and DeShawn Williams (not injury related). Moton has played in 107 straight games as a Panther, and gets days off.
Otherwise, Wednesday's news was more about who was back than who was missing.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) were listed as limited participants. They were designated to return from IR on Monday, though they haven't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) was also back in pads Wednesday and listed as limited, his first work since he was injured in Miami before the bye week. Adding someone with his kind of versatility and yards-after-the-catch potential can only help an offense that has faltered in recent weeks.
Also limited Wednesday were guard Austin Corbett (calf), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh).
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (concussion) and wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) were listed as full participants. Tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) was also back after missing last week's game in Chicago and was listed as a full participant.
Burns and Henderson remain in the concussion protocol also but can practice. Henderson was wearing a red no-contact jersey, while Burns was not, indicating he's a little further along in the process.
