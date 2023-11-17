Presented by

Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Cowboys game

Nov 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_Marquis

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers listed four players as out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys on the final injury report of the week. 

That group includes outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), who returned to play his first game of the season last Thursday but needs more time. 

His absence is at least balanced out by the fact Brian Burns (concussion) cleared the protocol this week and had no game status listed after practicing fully the last two days.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Also out are tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion protocol), as they have yet to be cleared by the independent neurologist. 

Cornerback Jaycee Horn has also been ruled out, though he hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet. He's practiced on a limited basis this week, his first work on the field since his Week 1 hamstring injury.

Four players, all of whom practiced fully on Friday, are listed as questionable for Sunday's game. 

That group includes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh). 

Shenault's been out since the Miami game before the bye week.

Quarterback Bryce Young was listed as a full participant again Friday and has no injury status on the report, meaning he's cleared to play.

PHOTOS: Panthers Practice 11/16

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys.

231116 WK 11 Practice 2-202
1 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-45
2 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-251
3 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-262
4 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-275
5 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-215
6 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-259
7 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-242
8 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-246
9 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-225
10 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-233
11 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-210
12 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-200
13 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-223
14 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-209
15 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-193
16 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-190
17 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-183
18 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-191
19 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-171
20 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-184
21 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-178
22 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-169
23 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-153
24 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-172
25 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-150
26 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-155
27 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-144
28 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-145
29 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-136
30 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-124
31 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-138
32 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-139
33 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-133
34 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-117
35 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-118
36 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-121
37 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-104
38 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-120
39 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-130
40 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-116
41 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-098
42 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-115
43 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-097
44 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-55
45 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-33
46 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-32
47 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-25
48 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-37
49 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-07
50 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-28
51 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-17
52 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-15
53 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-093
54 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-09
55 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-01
56 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-08
57 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-089
58 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-68
59 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-087
60 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-082
61 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-65
62 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-73
63 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-81
64 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-54
65 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-50
66 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-53
67 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-60
68 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-44
69 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-41
70 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report

The rookie quarterback was a full participant in practice, but a thigh injury caused him to be listed on the report submitted to the league.
news

Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol

The starting tight end did not participate in practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for this week's game against the Cowboys.
news

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful

The Panthers enter their short-week game against the Bears short-handed, and wide receiver DJ Chark could miss the game as well.
news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

The Panthers had a projected report Tuesday based on estimated levels of participation in their walk-through during a short week before Chicago. 
news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: List keeps getting longer

The Panthers had a projected report Monday based on estimated levels of participation in their short-week walk-through, but there were a lot of names on it.
news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Three out, Vonn Bell doubtful

The Panthers know they'll be without Laviska Shenault, Justin Houston, and Claudin Cherelus this week against the Colts.
news

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: DJ Chark back on the field, among others

After eight players were held out Wednesday, only three were out on Thursday, as they prepare for this week's game against the Colts.
news

Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Vonn Bell back on the field

The veteran safety was back on a limited basis, his first work after he missed the last two games with a quad strain. Also, eight players were held out, though that includes illnesses and rest days.
news

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable, Austin Corbett cleared

The right guard has no injury status for Sunday's game, but Burns was absent from practice Friday with an elbow injury.
news

Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Brian Burns limited

The outside linebacker was added to the report on Thursday with an elbow issue, after he practiced fully on Wednesday.
news

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Happy returns

Three players were held out of practice with injuries or illness, but starting safety Xavier Woods was back on the field Wednesday after missing the last three games.
Advertising