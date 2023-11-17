Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Cowboys game

Also out are tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion protocol), as they have yet to be cleared by the independent neurologist.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn has also been ruled out, though he hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet. He's practiced on a limited basis this week, his first work on the field since his Week 1 hamstring injury.

Four players, all of whom practiced fully on Friday, are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Shenault's been out since the Miami game before the bye week.