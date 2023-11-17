Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Cowboys game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers listed four players as out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys on the final injury report of the week.
That group includes outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), who returned to play his first game of the season last Thursday but needs more time.
His absence is at least balanced out by the fact Brian Burns (concussion) cleared the protocol this week and had no game status listed after practicing fully the last two days.
Also out are tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion protocol), as they have yet to be cleared by the independent neurologist.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn has also been ruled out, though he hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet. He's practiced on a limited basis this week, his first work on the field since his Week 1 hamstring injury.
Four players, all of whom practiced fully on Friday, are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
That group includes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh).
Shenault's been out since the Miami game before the bye week.
Quarterback Bryce Young was listed as a full participant again Friday and has no injury status on the report, meaning he's cleared to play.
