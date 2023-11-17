Next man up: Not just a cliche, "it's a way of life"

Playing that way doesn't just happen, though. Being able to survive all the changes they've had to endure this year — they haven't started the same 11 in back-to-back weeks yet this season — takes a lot of adjusting and a lot of intentional work. So, from playing what amounts to a one-linebacker system at times or just swapping guys out mid-game, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his staff have had their hands full this year.

"It's so much about the nature of the NFL; people are going to get hurt, and everybody needs to understand that, players and coaches. And if you're not coaching the bottom part of your roster as much as the top part of it, you're going to get burned," Evero said. "We try to preach that message, and we try to get the guys to buy into it that, hey, even if you're not playing a lot and your playing time is not meeting your expectations, you've got to stay ready because the last thing you want to do is you get your opportunity, and you're not ready."

Evero made sure to spread the credit around to his assistant coaches, saying, "they're all great teachers." And certainly Todd Wash (defensive line), Tem Lukabu (outside linebackers), Peter Hansen (inside linebackers), Jonathan Cooley (cornerbacks), and Bert Watts (safeties) have all done a good job this year, along with assistants Bobby Maffei, Mayur Chaudhari, and DeAngelo Hall.

"What ends up happening a lot is obviously our position coaches are really dealing with the player, the ones and the backups, but when we bring you guys in it's our quality control coach or assistant coaches that are really spending that extra time with them on the back on the background, to get them caught up," Evero said. "And so I just think it's just been unbelievable teaching job by our coaches, and they're way more important and involved in that than I am, to be honest with you. So it's a credit to the coaches."