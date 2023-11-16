Notebook: Thomas Brown talks about play-calling change

"This is a grown man's business, and I'm gonna handle this the same way with every other situation moving forward," Brown said Thursday, a day after head coach Frank Reich reclaimed the play-calling duties which he held for the first six weeks of the season. "And as a grown man, to me when you talk about true leadership, the role of a leader is to make people and situations better, right? So I've been that way, committed to that my entire career before being here since being here, and continue to do that moving forward, right? One thing a leader does not do is tuck his tail between his legs and find ways of running high from conflict or adversity. To me, it's the exact opposite. Stand tall, keep chopping wood, and find ways to fix problems to help people; that's what it's about. And so here we are, moving forward, focusing on the Cowboys.