As Jaycee Horn comes back, his brothers are there to support

It was an honest answer, but what else can he say at this point? He was three games into his rookie year, already showing signs of being a shutdown corner, when a broken foot in Houston ended his season. Last year, he was back and playing at a high level again, but when he broke his wrist against the Lions late, he wasn't able to play in the playoff-deciding game at Tampa (though he planned to cast it and play the following week, Thomas Davis-in-the-Super-Bowl-style, if they had won that game). So for him to go through it again, one game into a season, was hard to describe in more than one of the milder single-word profanities.

"Just the same thing going through everybody else's mind, man. Just hurt again," Horn said when asked about his immediate reaction in Atlanta. "Wondering at that time what the injury was, you know what I'm saying? How long I'd be out, just hoping for the best.

"I mean, it's just, it's not that I don't like it; it's just a part of the game of football, and I had some bad luck. So I don't know the answer you guys are looking for from me. It's just football."

He's almost out of words on this topic.

So, to know what Horn has been like these last few weeks, when he's been around but not really, football-adjacent without being a part of it all, it's probably more helpful to talk to the people he talks to.

Donte Jackson is two lockers down and has walked the same path. He's had his own problems, pushing through toe problems in the past that would have him in and out of the lineup and wondering what he had to do to get on the field and stay there. Of anyone around here, he gets it.