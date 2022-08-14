Amaré Barno proving to be a quick study

For Burns, it's as simple as helping a teammate, which helps his team. But Barno's unique to Burns because they share similar athletic profiles, and builds.

Both have long arms (both measuring close to 34 inches) and speed (Barno ran a 4.36-second 40 at the combine this year, while Burns was merely fast at 4.53), so many of the same lessons Burns has learned in his three NFL seasons apply fairly well.

"He's been progressing, pretty fast, honestly," Burns said. "I've seen him take the film and the coaching well. When he first came in, he was raw, his techniques were not really sharp, but he's coming along great.

"He's trying to take a lot of the same moves I do since he has the same body type and working on them. It's been showing up in camp. I tell him to trust his speed, and he got there."