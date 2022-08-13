Notebook: Ikem Ekwonu likes "opportunity to learn"

LANDOVER, Md. — Ikem Ekwonu will take it for a first appearance. He's learning, so every day is a chance to get better.

The Panthers' first-round draft pick didn't start on Saturday against the Commanders, but he did play in his first NFL preseason game, coming in at left tackle on the second series with quarterback Sam Darnold, and playing into the second quarter.

"It was great," Ewkonu said. "Definitely an opportunity to learn and apply what I've learned at practice. Definitely felt good being out there for the first time in that Carolina Panther blue."

He laughed as he said that last part, because the N.C. State product knows what will happen to his phone if he alludes to a different shade of blue in his home state. That's one of the things he's picked up in a hurry, along with trying to balance the increased technical demands of his job with the physical skill the Panthers saw when they drafted him sixth overall.

"I feel like I've made a lot of progress, definitely in regards of my pass-protection," Ewkonu said of his rookie camp. "But really just technique all across the board, run and pass, making sure I get the technique right, learn as much as I can from the veterans about the inner nuances of playing in the league. I definitely feel like I've learned a lot.