Ask The Old Guy: Be thankful for the little things

Mr. Gantt, I consider myself a longtime and loyal fan. I've been supporting this team since its inception, a PSL owner for over 20 years, and regularly attend home and occasionally away games. I rejoiced during the Jake and Cam years and suffered through the Clausens.

Unlike Cam being an easy pick at No. 1 when drafted, this year was much tougher. The four top QBs all seemed to have different strengths and weaknesses. I think Bryce Young is a great kid, and for all I know, he will be the best of the class. I just don't understand why the physical demands of the position didn't put him behind CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. Smaller QBs can win, but they have to be exceptional at an already exceptional level of competition. Brees and Wilson come to mind. On the other hand, the prototype in today's game is Burrow, Herbert, and Allen, with some athletic freaks like Mahomes and Jackson mixed in.

All draft picks are risky, and No. 1 is magnified regarding that risk. My take is someone very high up in the organization with the initials DT fell in love, and that was it. What the hell is my question? Lol. Here it is - Did David Tepper make the personnel decisions regarding this year's trade-up to No. 1 and Young's selection? If you have to plead the fifth, I understand. — Greg, Waxhaw, NC

Yeah, no, Greg, I don't. But I appreciate your concern for my legal rights.

That's not how this went down at all. In fact, we made a whole movie about it, which ought to have cleared this up from the start.

You know who wanted Bryce Young? David Tepper. Nicole Tepper. Also, Frank Reich. And Scott Fitterer. And Dan Morgan. And Samir Suleiman. And Cole Spencer. And Thomas Brown. And everyone else involved in the process here from the start, from the oldest scouts to the youngest assistant coaches. Also, most of the other teams in the NFL leading up to the draft. Even in Houston, according to John McClain, who has covered football in Texas with distinction longer than I've covered it shabbily here.

(To underscore this point, we also wrote about the whole process. Last fall, when the Panthers were midseason and scouting all the quarterbacks, and Fitterer was making trips to see Stroud and Levis and Richardson, he was asked if there was any quarterback in the class he had conviction on. "Yeah, Bryce Young, but it's not like we're going to be in a position to get him," Fitterer said in the fall of 2022, while Sam Darnold was handing off to D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard and winning some games, and a No. 1 overall quarterback was the furthest thing from their minds.)

The easy thing to do now is go revisionist history. I'm sure there are people now who would say Stroud was always on top of their boards. That is not consistent with what was said in March and April and May, not ever here or in most other places in the NFL.

Tepper has wanted, and empowered his people, to find an answer at quarterback ever since it became clear that Cam Newton wasn't a long-term solution anymore. They tried free agency, they tried trading for them, they rolled the dice on a mid-round pick, but eventually, the goal was to draft one high and build around him. So that's what they did.

And if you want to believe that there's some shadowy cabal that foisted upon an entire football operation a quarterback they didn't want, I mean, suit yourself. Tinfoil's on Aisle 3. Go make yourself a nice hat for the party. But that's not even remotely what happened here. Source: My two eyes, over the six months from November 2022 through April 2023.