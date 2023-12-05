Ask The Old Guy: Interim coach, interim questions

------------------------------------------------------

Hey, Old Guy, two quickies, if I may?

1) From your supreme journalistic perspective, what's more challenging and/or rewarding to cover? A really good team, an average team, or a really bad team?

2) is there such a thing as "Tranquil Moxie?" Because that's the vibe I got from Chris Tabor during his press conference, and I dig that vibe.

Thanks as always. — Rich, Mt Olive, NC

Even in number one, that question contains multitudes. There's a challenge in trying to come up with compelling stories in a season gone off the rails, but it's not impossible. Last week's Chris Tabor feature is an example. Talking to his family and his former St. Joseph, Mo. neighbor Mike Rucker, you start to develop a real picture of who the interim coach is. But it's hard to carve out that kind of time to write 4,000 words and all the injury reports and transactions and all the other stuff that happens in a week, and it's hard for a story like that to take root when a lot of people have stopped paying attention.

But they pay me to write the stories, whether the team wins or the team loses, so my obligation is to tell them the best I can. And I won't lie, I'm proud of that one, and hope you all enjoyed it.

The 2001 and 2010 seasons were fascinating to cover in their own ways. One was a slow-developing train crash, and one was a borderline mutiny. They were compelling drama if not artistic successes. Bouncing between 7-9 and 9-7 and not changing coaches left me a lot of Januarys in which I could actively parent small children, which was rewarding in its own way, too.

It's also challenging to cover unexpected prosperity. The 2003 season provided non-stop stories (in addition to a month of what amounts to unpaid overtime). But it was amazing because the city was on fire with excitement, and that fed everyone around it. It was the same in 2015.

The people who get into this business for the right reasons get into it to write stories whether it's easy or hard, but the hard ones are more rewarding. That's when you find out who the pros are. It's a little like players. Anybody can give effort when the team's winning. John Fox said he watched film of the 2001 team in advance of taking the job here so he could see who was working hard and who wasn't. The ones who quit in 2001 weren't around for the Super Bowl run in 2003. He made sure of it. (After covering every minute of the Fox Era, you build up a lot of stories. One of these days, we have to collect them all. Also, this gives me an excuse to use my favorite pregame picture of the year below.)

As for Tabor, it's impossible not to love his vibe. He gets it. He knows this is a business, and they're supposed to perform. But he also said his favorite job was being an elementary school PE teacher because he could run around with kids and play the parachute game. This is supposed to be fun, and he keeps it that way.