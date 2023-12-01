Like parents, like son: Chris Tabor's gift for coaching is making it like family

"I just thought it was bogus that he would move my position right before the jamboree," Rucker said. "And I remember being on my couch. A couple of days went by, and the phone kind of stopped ringing. And I'm thinking, if no one called, how am I going to reach the National Football League if I don't play football?"

At a certain point, sitting alone on the couch and listening to that phone continue to not ring, Rucker stood up and said: "Come on, knucklehead."

So he called Don Tabor, unsure how it was going to go.

"I remember having this conversation and apologizing to him, and he forgave me and allowed me back on the team," Rucker said. "Basically, he told me, hey, I knew your dream, and I knew that if you were going to fulfill that dream, it wouldn't be playing linebacker; it would be with your hand in the dirt. So, that move was to help you in your development and to help you with your goal.

"And that was one of my big 'aha' moments. Sometimes, people would do things in our best interest that we don't know. And he changed my life forever because, if I wouldn't have changed, I don't know where I would be. So that's one of those moments where he cared for me more as an individual versus a player and helping the team in this position.

"So I'm always grateful, always thankful for him looking out for me in that way, even though I was a knucklehead at that time. I'm thankful that he forgave me and allowed me that space of forgiveness and to be able to get back on the team."

As it turns out, Rucker playing defensive end worked pretty well, and he eventually helped Benton to the state semifinals against Webb City. Webb City had a big defensive end named Grant Wistrom, who was the name recruit in Missouri at the time. So when Nebraska came to watch Wistrom, they happened upon this Rucker kid at Benton and figured they should be keeping tabs on him too.

"The coaches came to that game, and that's where Nebraska saw me for the first time," Rucker said. "So, it gives me chills thinking about it because that was due to coach Tabor and that opportunity and putting me in the right position to go against the guy that played the same position as I did, and Nebraska watching me the whole game, and then me jumping on the radar because they were looking at Grant Wistrom.