Ask The Old Guy: Looking for answers

Six of 23 third-down conversions through two games. Against the Giants, Shi Smith stayed in the game. No Rashard Higgins, no Terrace Marshall Jr.. Is there no confidence in other receivers? Or, is there no flexibility in personnel packages to find something that works? — Westray, Kershaw, SC

There's a lot to question after this 0-2, from ineffective play, to sloppiness, to questionable play calls like three consecutive pass attempts leading to three consecutive incomplete passes, but I want to ask about the wide receiver room. Why are only three guys seeing the field? Rashard Higgins hasn't seen the field once despite having familiarity with Baker Mayfield, and Terrace Marshall has hardly seen the field himself, taking only half a dozen snaps? — Eric, Brick, NJ

Darin, there will be many storylines and many upset fans incoming. It's Sunday night, so I don't know if it's begun yet, but I will try to be succinct here. With our clear issues on third down and a propensity to pass thus far on said down, even in short yardage, why isn't Baker's old third-down pal on the field with him? Rashard Higgins was signed for a reason. — John, Matthews, NC

Three of our regulars came through with a version of the same question, and befitting their veteran status, it's a reasonable one.

The Panthers talked a lot this offseason about the depth of the receiver room, and it's a real thing.

Smith had a great preseason to emerge as a third option, but Marshall's talent and Higgins' experience made them comfortable enough with the room to part ways with a dependable regular on special teams like Brandon Zylstra. Then, they added Laviska Shenault Jr., giving them a different kind of player at the position.

As they've struggled to find a consistent footing offensively after two weeks, they haven't found a rotation that works.

Smith's ability to make plays in the open field makes you want to get the ball in his hands. He then has to catch them. Seeing a few key drops last week made plenty of people want to see Higgins, and that's fair.

Higgins is a steady presence, and his time with Mayfield ought to make him an option. But until we see how the week of practice develops, or even the early stages of the game, we can't know if that means he gets more time, or Marshall, or Shenault.