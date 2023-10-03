Ask The Old Guy: Moving forward after a rough start

------------------------------------------------------

I came here to vent. Frankly, I'm pissed, and I'm left wondering if I even want to go to games anymore. I'm sure you will hear that a lot this week, but this is different. I'm not pissed over the lack of on-field success (although it is disconcerting). I'm pissed at the stadium.

Fast forward to yesterday's game. We arrived with very little for security to check. My wife had her little clutch purse, which met the guidelines for entry, and I had a clear bag, which again met the guidelines, with my Canon SLR and two lenses. I have brought that exact camera bundle with me to multiple events at the stadium over the last several years, including games and concerts. For some reason, security would not allow me to enter with my 300mm zoom lens. They claimed that it was a "professional lens." I bought it at Kohl's. Professional photographers do not shop for equipment at Kohl's. They said there was a new rule that lenses cannot be more than 6" extended. When I asked when that became a rule, the guy said, "two games ago." Fortunately, I was able to take my camera to a nearby hotel to check it. It was fortunate because we drove down for the day and parked out toward UNCC and rode the light rail in. Had they not told us about the Residence Inn checking items, I would have ended up missing the game because I'm not about to drop a $100+ lens in the trash. This morning, I checked the stadium policy on Panthers.com for anything related to lens size. There is nothing. Irate does not begin to describe what I am feeling.

I know this isn't going to make it into the column. It wasn't intended to. I would hope that you might forward it to someone who might give a damn that Panthers faithful are made to feel unwelcome. It has long been my dream to own PSLs, and with my business being as successful as it is, PSL ownership is within reach. I WANT to be there; I WANT to keep obnoxious opposing fans out of our stadium. But this incident is making me question whether that is an investment I want to make.

I will do a more appropriate submission for the Mailbag shortly. Thanks. — Chris, Greensboro, NC

Some things are more important than football questions.

When things get sideways, here's what teams or organizations or websites do. They find out why. They take accountability for mistakes. They fix it, and move on, and get better.

Chris is a longtime reader, loyal fan, and FOTM. He's got skin in the game, even if he doesn't have a PSL (yet). So, he deserves an explanation.

That's on me.

The camera policy was updated this season, and detachable lenses are no longer allowed. But we didn't get it updated on the website until this week. And by we, I mean me. If I'm senior writer and managing editor at Panthers.com, it's on me to make sure the stuff on Panthers.com is correct and current. In this instance, it was not, and that's my fault. So I'll apologize to Chris in public here, and I'll reach out to him offline (as the kids say) to start making it right. It shouldn't have happened, and I appreciate you bringing it to my attention so we can make sure no one else has this same problem.