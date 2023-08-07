For DeShawn Williams, a long journey brought him home

By that time, Williams had learned what it was like to be on the outside looking in.

After his standout career at Clemson, he went to camp with the Bengals in 2015. Cut, and spent the year on the practice squad. Came back in 2016, made the active roster, appearing in four games. The following year, he was cut again after training camp and went back to the practice squad.

Prior to the 2018 season, he went to Denver but was released again in final cuts. He spent some time on the Dolphins practice squad and eventually made his way to the Colts practice squad in December of 2018, when he met Reich for the first time. By that time, he had established that he was a worker and that he had no intention of stopping. But he's an unconventional defensive end. At 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, he's not the usual size for his job description, but he's incredibly strong and strong-willed. The NFL can be a numbers game though, and when you aren't the right size or shape, it's easy to get overlooked.

So the next spring, when the Colts were going to let him go, he had his first meeting in Reich's office.

"I just remember it was one of the harder cuts that I've ever had to make, and it just got very emotional," Reich said. "I mean, it's always a little bit emotional to me; it's never easy. But it was just hard, you know. I knew this guy had a heart of gold, and he was a good player.