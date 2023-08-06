Edge rusher Kobe Jones "flashing" during first training camp with Carolina

Jones was added to the Panthers' practice squad late last year after making four stops across two seasons in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2021 out of Mississippi State, went through his first training camp with the Falcons and his second with the Packers, and earned his first active roster spot in Green Bay last season before signing with Carolina shortly after.

He hasn't recorded an in-game stat yet, but he has as much of an opportunity as any of the Panthers' potential edge rushers. The Panthers added veteran Justin Houston Sunday, but they're still looking for complements to ﻿Brian Burns﻿.

Jones has made it to Bryce Young a couple of times during training camp, recording what would likely be sacks if he could make contact with the quarterback.

"That's what they asked us to do on the edge," Jones said. "We definitely have to put pressure on the quarterback; of course, in practice, we don't want to touch Bryce. So we'll see.