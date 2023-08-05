North Dakota State's Nash Jensen feels like he "belongs" at Carolina

Jensen, a 6-foot-4, 328-pound guard, is familiar with the kind of standard offensive line coach James Campen has set here, building a strong offensive line base behind a steady group of starters established last season.

Jensen has enjoyed working with Campen, a coach known for developing linemen, largely because he likes how he instructs, and that he's not afraid to be blunt at times.

"I love him," Jensen said. "I think he's the biggest character for an O-line coach I've ever had. But I love him. I remember my first talks with him during the draft process. I knew as soon as I talked to him, especially during draft day, that I wanted to come be a Panther and play for him. So I hope I get to stay here for a long time with him."

There's plenty of depth at Carolina, too, and some competition for Austin Corbett's right guard spot while he recovers from an ACL tear. Enter Jensen, an undrafted free agent pickup after the draft, who has found a way to earn some reps alongside starters at training camp, as he's been swapping his space with versatile second-year offensive lineman Cade Mays. He's able to do so because of his physical style. Coaches have been waiting for months to get him in pads, and he looks natural in the run game when his job is to move people around.

"I think it started in the meeting rooms," Jensen said. "I think NDSU's offense definitely prepared me for this level. Obviously, it's just (a) difference in terminology, names of combos in the line and stuff, but we ran a pro-style offense at NDSU, so that definitely prepared me. …