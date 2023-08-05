Training Camp Observations: Day 8

Aug 05, 2023 at 02:36 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
observations_080523_png

SPARTANBURG — There's a duality to training camp when you're a head coach, especially one with as specific a background as Frank Reich has.

Since he's an offensive guy, it's frustrating when that side of the ball is as sloppy as it was on Saturday. Then again, he's the coach of the entire team, so he also has to be encouraged by the way the defense is playing as well.

"I mean, it's exciting," Reich said. "I mean, this is what it is. We tell the guys all the time we're not afraid to make mistakes. We're going to make mistakes; we've got to learn from them and get better. So this was a good day. We'll learn from the mistakes that we made and be excited about that.

"This is what happens in training camp; you've got to work out the kinks, get the timing right. Get all the mechanics right, all the operational stuff, and still play with great intensity. And, you know, today, the defense got the better of it."

There was some visible frustration from quarterback Bryce Young at times during the practice. He didn't turn the ball over, but he did throw more than the normal allotment away out of bounds, and there were other specifics that left him angry.

Near the end of practice, in a two-minute drill period, he moved the team in position to score but couldn't get a play off as the clock ran down. His hands went to the side of his head, obviously not happy with the result, shaking his head as he left the field while the defense celebrated.

Reich said they had called "one of our specialty plays," and it clearly didn't go the way they planned.

"I think he was expecting somebody to do something different than what they did," Reich said. "But then I ended up blowing the whistle just a little bit early because it didn't quite develop, and I just didn't want to see a big collision in the end zone."

Young said the goal is obviously to win every snap, every drill, and every game, but learning how to process the times he doesn't is an important component of this learning process.

"As a competitor, we all get like that; we all get frustrated," Young admitted. "But we have to do a better job of bringing stuff back and really stepping back and making sure that even if it's not our day, for one period or one play, that we're able to flip the script. And you know, we didn't do a good enough job of that today. But that's what training camp is for. So you know, it's just us competing and us getting after it. And, again, we're going to watch the tape and learn and grow from it.

"You've got to embrace it and funnel it. There's always going to be emotions when it comes to playing the sport, but then once it's done, you know, there's a time for that. There are only two options at a certain point. Are you going to let it dwell? Or are you going to let it affect you the next play? Or are you going to move on and get better? And the only thing you can do is focus on the next rep. So, you know, when that next rep comes, and you know, it's pretty quick, you know, you got to whatever it is you do with it, and then you learn from that play, taking what happened that snap, and then you've got to go to the next. So you're constantly turning the page and turning the page. And, you know, we're all still trying to improve in that, myself included."

That's not to say the entire practice was a poor one for Young and the offense, as he showcased his ability to make plays when things break down. During one period, he ducked out of some pressure, rolled to his right to buy time, and when it became a scramble drill and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. broke free to the front of the end zone, he squeezed the ball into a tight space for a score.

Reich has been encouraged by the overall trend and said he likes the way Young has handled the ups and downs so far, including talking through plays with receivers to work things out when a play goes wrong.

"I don't think anything really gets to Bryce," Reich said. "I think he's really hard on himself more than anybody. A quarterback, you've just got to be unflappable. And I think we all know, Bryce has that gene, you know. Nothing really changes his pulse. But yet, he's the ultimate competitor, he's got that drive to be great. So that's what you want."

Shawn Jefferson

— As we wrote about yesterday, there are daily evidences that the Panthers have a bunch of former players on the coaching staff. Saturday that included wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson putting on pads and a helmet to go through individual drills with his guys. He played 13 years in the league (part of the 75 years of playing experience on the staff) and was channeling his younger self.

"I love that. I mean, I love that man right there," Reich said of the 54-year-old Jefferson. "I mean, he's just one of one. And, you know, it means so much to him. And he takes it personally. And so he loves his guys, and he loves his job we all do. But he's got a unique delivery and a unique way of coaching, and, you know, I wouldn't trade him for anybody in the world."

Chandler Zavala
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

— Rookie guard Chandler Zavala was activated from the physically unable to perform list, and was back in pads. He only did individual drills, as he works back after missing the first week-plus with a hamstring issue.

Running back Miles Sanders was held out of team drills late. Reich said he "tweaked something" and didn't have any other details, but said pulling him from practice was more of a precaution.

New defensive lineman Nick Thurman was carted off the field late in practice after being treated for heat-related issues.

Cornerback Rejzohn Wright was back in practice after missing a week with an unspecified injury, adding some depth back to the cornerback position.

That left three players on the sideline, including two who are still on the active/PUP list: Austin Corbett and Jalen Redmond﻿. Reich said Corbett was "ahead of schedule" in his rehab from a torn ACL, but they're still proceeding with caution, and he isn't expected to be ready by the regular season opener.

Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. remained on the sideline with a back issue. Reich acknowledged that the team is monitoring the free agent market at that position. They were doing that anyway, but Haynes' absence has made the need more apparent.

Starting safety Vonn Bell got a veteran day off, and was in his bucket hat, continuing to chirp through practice as he has. Eric Rowe worked with the starters in his absence.

— Today is probably not the day you want to be in offensive line coach James Campen's meeting room.

Among the problems the offense had on Saturday were far too many false start penalties.

They had three in rapid succession in one team period, with Cade Mays﻿, Ikem Ekwonu﻿, and Michael Jordan drawing flags. Ekwonu got another one later in practice during a two-minute period, which had Donte Jackson and some defensive players heckling him.

"It's just a discipline and focus thing," Reich said. "And, you know, honestly, we've been pretty good all camp. You know, it's a little bit hotter today, a little bit more humid, you know, in pads, we're in day whatever (eight, but who's counting). So that's great; that's a great opportunity to work through that. Because we all know, that's what it's going to be like on game day, you're going to get tired, and we got to be able to concentrate and work through that."

— It's becoming increasingly clear during camp that the passing game is going to be diverse. While DJ Chark Jr. has made daily highlights while at Wofford, they have a number of other targets who have made plays. Saturday, Young found Adam Thielen deep down the sideline for a score, and several other wideouts were making plays.

Damiere Byrd might have had the catch of the day, grabbing a touchdown from Andy Dalton in the corner of the end zone.

Josh Thomas had an interception Saturday off Dalton, as part of a solid day by the defense. They're clearly creating a lot of pressure and giving Young and the offense a lot of different looks.

The best of Panthers coaches during their playing days

The Panthers have 75 years of NFL playing experience on the coaching staff, in addition to the 200-plus years of coaching experience among them.

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: Josh McCown #12 of the Carolina Panthers moves back to hand off during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America on October 5, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
1 / 30

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: Josh McCown #12 of the Carolina Panthers moves back to hand off during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America on October 5, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin C. Cox/2008 Getty Images
BEREA, OH - MAY 19, 2010: Running back Thomas Brown #29 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the team's organized team activity (OTA) on May 19, 2010 at the Cleveland Browns practice facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Tom Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
2 / 30

BEREA, OH - MAY 19, 2010: Running back Thomas Brown #29 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the team's organized team activity (OTA) on May 19, 2010 at the Cleveland Browns practice facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Tom Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Diamond Images/2010 Diamond Images
William the Refrigerator Perry #72, Defensive Tackle for the Chicago Bears grabs the face guard and points a finger at #63 James Campen, Center for the Green Bay Packers during the National Football Conference Central Division game on 16th September 1990 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States. The Chicago Bears won the game 31 - 13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
3 / 30

William the Refrigerator Perry #72, Defensive Tackle for the Chicago Bears grabs the face guard and points a finger at #63 James Campen, Center for the Green Bay Packers during the National Football Conference Central Division game on 16th September 1990 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States. The Chicago Bears won the game 31 - 13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Daniel/2022 Getty Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Frank Reich (14) stretches on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY, Sep. 10, 1995. The Bills defeated the Panthers 31-9. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
4 / 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Frank Reich (14) stretches on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY, Sep. 10, 1995. The Bills defeated the Panthers 31-9. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 / 30

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Shawn Jefferson (80) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in San Diego, CA, Sep. 24, 1995. The Chargers defeated the Broncos 17-6. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
6 / 30

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Shawn Jefferson (80) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in San Diego, CA, Sep. 24, 1995. The Chargers defeated the Broncos 17-6. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) looks to pass on the run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
7 / 30

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) looks to pass on the run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Josh McCown in an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
8 / 30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Josh McCown in an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/2008 AP
HRM_414 (100)
9 / 30
6 Jan 2002: Shawn Jefferson of the Atlanta Falcons rushes past the defense of the St.Louis Rams during the game at the Dome at America's Center in St.Louis, Missouri. The Rams beat the Falcons 31-13. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Getty Images
10 / 30

6 Jan 2002: Shawn Jefferson of the Atlanta Falcons rushes past the defense of the St.Louis Rams during the game at the Dome at America's Center in St.Louis, Missouri. The Rams beat the Falcons 31-13. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa
Detroit Lions quarterback Frank Reich(R) tries elude a tackle from San Francisco 49'ers cornerback Tyrone Legette(L) 14 December in San Francisco, CA. The 49'ers defeated the Lions, 35-14. AFP PHOTO Monica M. DAVEY (Photo by MONICA DAVEY / AFP) (Photo by MONICA DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Frank Reich(R) tries elude a tackle from San Francisco 49'ers cornerback Tyrone Legette(L) 14 December in San Francisco, CA. The 49'ers defeated the Lions, 35-14. AFP PHOTO Monica M. DAVEY (Photo by MONICA DAVEY / AFP) (Photo by MONICA DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images)

MONICA DAVEY
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh McCown throws the ball under pressure from St. Louis Rams defensive end Brandon Manumaleuna during the first half of their game with the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
12 / 30

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh McCown throws the ball under pressure from St. Louis Rams defensive end Brandon Manumaleuna during the first half of their game with the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 07: Josh McCown #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 07, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 34-17. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
13 / 30

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 07: Josh McCown #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 07, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 34-17. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus/2014 Getty Images
DETROIT- AUGUST 31: Quarterback Josh McCown #12 of the Detroit Lions runs back to hand off the football against the Buffalo Bills on August 31, 2006 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Bills defeated the Lions 20-13. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
14 / 30

DETROIT- AUGUST 31: Quarterback Josh McCown #12 of the Detroit Lions runs back to hand off the football against the Buffalo Bills on August 31, 2006 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Bills defeated the Lions 20-13. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 15: Center James Campen #59 of the New Orleans Saints watches the action from the sideline during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 15, 1987 in San Francisco, California. The Saints won 26-24. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
15 / 30

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 15: Center James Campen #59 of the New Orleans Saints watches the action from the sideline during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 15, 1987 in San Francisco, California. The Saints won 26-24. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

George Rose/1987 Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Josh McCown #12 of the Chicago Bears plays Detroit Lions on November 10, 2013 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
16 / 30

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Josh McCown #12 of the Chicago Bears plays Detroit Lions on November 10, 2013 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

David Banks/2013 David Banks
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions December 22, 1990 Regular Season Home Game Packers 17 - Lions 24
17 / 30

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions December 22, 1990 Regular Season Home Game Packers 17 - Lions 24

Buffalo Bills back-up quarterback Frank Reich prepares to release as Dallas Cowboys Dixon Edwards comes in on the third quarter play in the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 31, 1993. Reich replaced Buffalo starter Jim Kelly after Kelly suffered a game-ending knee injury in the second quarter. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)
18 / 30

Buffalo Bills back-up quarterback Frank Reich prepares to release as Dallas Cowboys Dixon Edwards comes in on the third quarter play in the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 31, 1993. Reich replaced Buffalo starter Jim Kelly after Kelly suffered a game-ending knee injury in the second quarter. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

Susan Ragan/1993 AP
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets in action against the Carolina Panthers during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
19 / 30

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets in action against the Carolina Panthers during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Al Pereira/2017 Al Pereira
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 10: Josh McCown #12 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Football game October 10, 2004 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California . McCown played for the Cardinals from 2002-2005. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
20 / 30

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 10: Josh McCown #12 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Football game October 10, 2004 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California . McCown played for the Cardinals from 2002-2005. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Focus On Sport/2004 Focus on Sport
Atlanta Falcons running back Thomas Brown runs the ball during an exhibition NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Thomas Brown runs the ball during an exhibition NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
22 / 30

Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
New England Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson catches a pass during the pregame warm up before the Patriots 17-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the 1997 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 28, 1997 at Foxboro Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) * Local Caption *
23 / 30

New England Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson catches a pass during the pregame warm up before the Patriots 17-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the 1997 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 28, 1997 at Foxboro Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) * Local Caption*

Al Pereira/Al Pereira/WireImage.com
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals September 20, 1992 Regular Season Home Game Packers 24 - Bengals 23
24 / 30

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals September 20, 1992 Regular Season Home Game Packers 24 - Bengals 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Duce Staley, a Philadelphia Eagle last season, is caught by linebacker Mark Simoneau (53) after a 6-yard gain in the first quarter of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2004, in Philadelphia. Blocking is Steelers guard Alan Faneca. (AP Photo/George Widman)
25 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Duce Staley, a Philadelphia Eagle last season, is caught by linebacker Mark Simoneau (53) after a 6-yard gain in the first quarter of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2004, in Philadelphia. Blocking is Steelers guard Alan Faneca. (AP Photo/George Widman)

GEORGE WIDMAN/2004 AP
Philadelphia Eagles running back Duce Staley celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2002 in Philadelphia. Staley ran for two touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-17 win. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
26 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles running back Duce Staley celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2002 in Philadelphia. Staley ran for two touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-17 win. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

CHRIS GARDNER
AP081130056252
27 / 30
Football: Closeup portrait of Green Bay Packers James Campen #63 alone during game vs LA Rams. (Photo by Tom G. Lynn//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
28 / 30

Football: Closeup portrait of Green Bay Packers James Campen #63 alone during game vs LA Rams. (Photo by Tom G. Lynn//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)

Tom Lynn/Tom G. Lynn
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, left, celebrates their 27-25 win win over the Washington Redskins with running back Duce Staley Sunday, Oct. 5, 2003, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won their first game in their new stadium.(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
29 / 30

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, left, celebrates their 27-25 win win over the Washington Redskins with running back Duce Staley Sunday, Oct. 5, 2003, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won their first game in their new stadium.(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

CHRIS GARDNER/2003 AP
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals September 20, 1992 Regular Season Home Game Packers 24 - Bengals 23
30 / 30

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals September 20, 1992 Regular Season Home Game Packers 24 - Bengals 23

