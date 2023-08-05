Training Camp Observations: Day 8

"As a competitor, we all get like that; we all get frustrated," Young admitted. "But we have to do a better job of bringing stuff back and really stepping back and making sure that even if it's not our day, for one period or one play, that we're able to flip the script. And you know, we didn't do a good enough job of that today. But that's what training camp is for. So you know, it's just us competing and us getting after it. And, again, we're going to watch the tape and learn and grow from it.

"You've got to embrace it and funnel it. There's always going to be emotions when it comes to playing the sport, but then once it's done, you know, there's a time for that. There are only two options at a certain point. Are you going to let it dwell? Or are you going to let it affect you the next play? Or are you going to move on and get better? And the only thing you can do is focus on the next rep. So, you know, when that next rep comes, and you know, it's pretty quick, you know, you got to whatever it is you do with it, and then you learn from that play, taking what happened that snap, and then you've got to go to the next. So you're constantly turning the page and turning the page. And, you know, we're all still trying to improve in that, myself included."

That's not to say the entire practice was a poor one for Young and the offense, as he showcased his ability to make plays when things break down. During one period, he ducked out of some pressure, rolled to his right to buy time, and when it became a scramble drill and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. broke free to the front of the end zone, he squeezed the ball into a tight space for a score.

Reich has been encouraged by the overall trend and said he likes the way Young has handled the ups and downs so far, including talking through plays with receivers to work things out when a play goes wrong.