Former NFL players bring the "juice" to Panthers coaching staff

Right guard Austin Corbett had some background with Campen from their time in Cleveland, but said he could tell when he came here last offseason that the degree of detail with which Campen works would be instrumental for him.

"It's such a technical position, where just a couple of inches on your step, a couple of inches on your hand placement make a significant difference for a coach who played at this high level," Corbett said. "He understands that and that every offensive lineman is going to move very differently. It's rare, so to be able to have Campen know and understand different positionings and how to get out of different positionings is huge. Because offensive line play is so reactive, to know how to be able to brace within a compromised position and still how do you overcome that position and get back into a position of power and control. His ability to coach those kinds of things — that is incredible."

That kind of meticulous attention to detail is also evident in the work of Jefferson. Other than Hall, he might have been the most accomplished player of the rest of them, with 470 career receptions for 7,023 yards in his career (in the top 200 in league history in each category). He was also a member of the Patriots' All-1990s team, so he wasn't just a guy scuffling to make the end of the roster.

While he may not make the same kind of noise as Staley, he's just as demanding with his guys, putting the receivers here through drills that demand precision. It's clear he expects it out of them at a high level, and even for a technician like Adam Thielen﻿, the differences are as clear in the film room as on the field. And then, when he saw Jefferson running sprints before practice in OTAs, it came back to him how different the mindset is.

"When you're talking after practice, and you're watching the film of practice, they're able to relate to the fact that not every play is going to look like the line drawn on the paper," Thielen said. "And they understand that because they played the position, they kind of know the little intricacies that happen throughout a game.