Training Camp Observations: Day 7

With Marquis Haynes Sr. sidelined for the time being with a back issue, Evero evaluated the rest of the group and shared his evaluations of the group. He said Yetur Gross-Matos is doing a "great job," that rookie DJ Johnson and second-year Amaré Barno are "coming along," and gave a shoutout to Kobe Jones﻿, who spent last year on the Panthers' practice squad.

"As we get into camp, as we get more padded practices, as we get into the preseason games, I think it'll tell more of the story," Evero said. "But I really love the progression of those guys. But we need somebody to step up. That's a fact. And we've got to just continue to push those guys toward it."

Evero expressed confidence in his group of outside linebackers, saying the coaches "love our roster, especially at that position" and reiterating that the competition for the spot won't rest with one winner; there will be multiple players who take on responsibilities setting the edge.