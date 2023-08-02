Bryce Young's family shares in his "natural progression" with confidence, comfort

Craig, a mental health professional, said he sees Bryce's preparation and dedication (the same level that caused him to have to push his birthday dinner by a day) as the reason for his son's growing comfort.

"I think it's a natural progression," he said. "I think he's more comfortable because, obviously, he's getting older. And he's settled in the city. He's a professional. He's a professional athlete. And he's acting like a professional.

"I think, because he's so prepared and spent so much time with his preparation, it allows him to be more confident. I'm seeing that. I've just seen the natural evolution of him becoming just an amazing young man."

Craig and Julie are seeing a lot of Bryce's development upfront, as they've spent every practice morning in Spartanburg.

"I think it's just what we do," Craig said. "I mean, it's kind of what we know. (We're) really here just to let him know, in our small way, that he's not in this alone. That we're here supporting him and that we're here to be in whatever capacity he needs us, but also let him know that in the midst of all this, he does have some support."