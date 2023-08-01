2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 5

SPARTANBURG — It wasn't perfect, and they'll go inside and pick it apart later today when they watch the film and find plenty of flaws.

But at first glance, the work Bryce Young and the first offense did in the first red zone work of camp was good.

Other than an interception to Keith Taylor Jr. in the final period of the day, Young was sharp throughout.

"Yeah, I thought Bryce had a good day today in the red zone," head coach Frank Reich said after practice. "You know, when you get down there, it's a really tight window, right? You have to try things out, like we're going to tell him to challenge yourself. See if you can put the ball in that place, in that window against that coverage; we need to find those things out. Now, what are we comfortable with? Did you like the way he ran that route?

"So I thought Bryce did a great job that today, as did all the quarterbacks, and you know, you throw enough down there, you know, you're going to have some good ones and some bad ones, but I thought it was a good day."

During one segment, Young hit wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. on back-to-back touchdown passes across the middle (with Chark punctuating the second one with a slick little ball-spin), before coming back and squeezing one into a tight window to tight end Hayden Hurst in the front of the end zone.