Training camp live practice updates: August 1

Bryce Young laughs when asked about driving Door Dash.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
Says he wore a mask, and only did drop at door orders, so he wasn't recognized.
"This was before NIL," he said with a laugh.
Reich says he and Thomas Brown have grown "super-tight, really fast."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
The head coach and OC are learning each other on the fly, and sounds like it's going well.
Frank Reich says rookie guard Chandler Zavala may be out on the field later this week or early next week after starting camp on PUP. He's making good progress, but they're not trying to rush him.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2023
Reich refers to Frankie Luvu as "the steal of the century."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
The Panthers initially got him on the cheap after the Jets didn't tender him as an RFA.
Frankie does a lot of different things in this defense, and does it at a high intensity.
"I feel great about our cornerback depth," -- Frank Reich.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
Helps having Jaycee and and Donte back, but without CJ Henderson today, Keith Taylor's the third. Taylor had a pick off Young late.
Frank Reich opens his press conference encouraging fans to make it out to Fan Fest tomorrow night at Bank of America Stadium.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2023
Says they noticed the big crowd here at Wofford for Back Together Saturday.
"Hopefully we'll put on a good show."
Laviska Shenault runs in for a TD during a red zone drill, flashes a celebration dance with Ikem Ekwonu hyping him up nearby.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2023
Shenault said to expect dancing this season… he’s getting an early start
Keith Taylor INT 👀— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2023
Your daily dose of Bryce ➡️ Chark content pic.twitter.com/uVEuhuiyiy— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2023
Always caution fans not to read too much into individual plays that get tweeted out in camp.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
But that 7-on-7 segment of RZ was impressive for Bryce Young, hitting Chark on back to back TDs and squeezing it into a tight spot to Hurst for another.
Again, grain of salt. Still.
Hey Luuuuke 👋 pic.twitter.com/PzELYRvI4c— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2023
Luke Kuechly in the house, hanging with assistant GM Dan Morgan. pic.twitter.com/dabZdLHZnO— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
Clocking in‼️ pic.twitter.com/O19QlbZfif— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2023
Original coach Dom Capers and GM Bill Polian back where it all started.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
Polian’s here doing @SiriusXMNFL with the great @alexmarvez today. Should be a must-listen. pic.twitter.com/5uX9IwmoEy
So no Haynes, Henderson, or Peoples in practice today.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
Good morning 👋— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2023
Say it back ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v7BTqxBt7O
2023 Jersey Schedulehttps://t.co/zOwfMm5ogW— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2023
Not Brian Burns.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
That’s new LB Deion Jones. pic.twitter.com/qG4waC7x7u
Bryce has an extra pair of shoes because you can never be too prepared. pic.twitter.com/FvuQ68rqYM— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2023
Got numbers for the new Panthers: Deion Jones is wearing 53, Nick Thurman is in 76.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2023