2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 4

— The Panthers continued to look at options for potential upgrades, and after practice, they worked out a familiar face.

Former Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was on the field to work out for scouts after practice. The 2016 second-rounder went to the Pro Bowl in 2017. The Falcons put him on IR coming out of camp last year and then traded him to the Browns, who activated him, and he played 11 games, starting five.

They're looking for depth behind Thompson and Luvu and have worked out many players in the last week as they maintain emergency lists and look for alternatives.

— Outside linebacker Jordan Thomas got in another scrap Monday, this time with tackle BJ Wilson during one-on-ones. Thomas got his hands in Wilson's face and pushed his helmet off, which let to some feelings. But they were quickly separated, and ran the drill again. Thomas scrapped with tackle Larnel Coleman on Saturday as well.

— It was a humid on Monday morning, with the dew point hitting 72 in the early stages of practice.

Vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson knows all about the damp heat from growing up in High Point, N.C., but he spent 20 years living in Arizona as a Cardinals player and scout. Though it's drier there, he recalled a lot of days in practice when the temperatures would reach "117 or 118 or so."

"Don't let the number scare you," he said with a laugh