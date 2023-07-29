Legends roll out for Back Together Saturday

Current Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn caught up with Gamble before practice. He remembers watching his father, Joe Horn, go up against Gamble in the mid-2000s in those NFC South battles, so he took the chance to catch up with the previous first-round cornerback in franchise history.

"Yeah yeah yeah, for sure. Dad played in the league, so I watched a lot of football," Horn said when asked if he remembered Gamble. "I got a chance to chop it up with him before practice. We've got similar body types. He's a tall guy, long, and he was able to chop it up with me, give me a few tips.

"It's always good to connect with the alumni because they know what it's like to be in this position."