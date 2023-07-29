2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 3

— While the defense has made plays throughout camp, it's not like Young is struggling.

In fact, one of the eye-opening aspects of the offense's performance has been how routinely Young is able to move the ball downfield.

Deep connections with DJ Chark Jr. are becoming routine fan favorites, and Young has also shown the arm strength to overthrow receivers from time to time. It's one thing when it's 32-year-old Adam Thielen because you might be tempted to think he's slowing down (though he was never a burner when he was young). But Young also aired one past Jonathan Mingo on a sideline route. Obviously, the preference is to always complete every pass, but the misses have been instructive.

For all the discussion in the pre-draft season about his size, Young has plenty of arm, but the strength isn't the only factor.