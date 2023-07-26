Brian Burns: Getting to camp "bigger than" contract uncertainty

"I was going to show up," Burns said – with assurance in his tone – when asked if there was ever a doubt he'd come to Wofford for camp. "I would say mainly just because I missed it. I missed being with my defense.

"And I kind of feel like what we've got going is bigger than – I don't want to say it's bigger than my individual goals, because those matter, of course – but I feel like what we've got building is bigger than that. And I feel like I'm a key piece to what we need to get done. So I feel like I need to be here. Whether or not I'm going through negotiations, or whatever."

Burns is entering the final year of his rookie deal, worth $16 million for his fifth-year option. The Panthers always have the option of using the franchise tag on his next year, though it's something neither side would prefer.

General manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday that conversations with Burns' agent had been positive, but there wasn't a timeline or date set for the contract's completion.

"They've been good conversations," Fitterer said. "It's not like we have to say it has to be done by this time or that time. We just keep talking. And when the time's right, and we make a deal that's right for him and right for us, that'd be great.

"He's a big part of the organization. We love having Brian around. He's really grown as a leader. Not just as a player but as a leader. He's one of those guys you just love being around."

And, at the moment, it would appear that Burns' focus centers around making his impact on the practice field.