2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 1

Reich referred to him as "a grown man" in terms of his maturity and approach to his job, but Young's also a day removed from his 22nd birthday. General manager Scott Fitterer noted yesterday you have to remind yourself he's a rookie sometimes, and Young joked that he had a minor hiccup trying to figure out whether he had enough time to do laundry between meetings.

But mostly, he's always been fairly straight-laced in his first few months, as he was careful with his words, always expressing gratitude. That was still there Wednesday, as he talked about what "a blessing" it was for fans to line up hours before practice to see him, so he obliged by putting on a show.

There were several standout throws, including a deep ball to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

Reich acknowledged that the play was evidence of Young's ability to get it out quickly, diagnosing the pressure, and shooting it out early but still getting it downfield. If the early months of offensive install were about making smart reads and getting the ball out quickly (which is shorthand for short passes), the Young airing it out a bit more is a sign that this offense is in its evolutionary phase.

"As an offense, we know our identity," Young said. "We're going to take what the defense gives us and attack when we can. I have my reads and progressions for every play. Whether it's understated or overstated, for us, we don't feel like that. Our philosophy is to take what the defense gives us, make the right decisions, and take chances to attack when we have opportunities to do so.