Training camp live practice updates: July 26

Bryce frenzy 😅 pic.twitter.com/cpdTnNEZ2i— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 26, 2023
Bryce Young has always been pretty buttoned up in press conferences, but today he's cracking jokes and having fun.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
This is a side of him people might not be used to, because he is so polished.
Young calls it "a huge blessing" to be named starter.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Bryce Young’s press conference opens with him giving hints about what he’ll be singing for the team’s rookie talent show later. pic.twitter.com/gmjJbdnb4g— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Burns said he never considered not coming to camp (in the context of contract negotiations).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
"This is bigger than that," he said of the defense they're building.
Brian Burns up next. Says it was "a little annoying" to miss OTA time after ankle surgery. But he's excited to be back to practice.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Frank Reich on rookie WR Jonathan Mingo and his role here: "He's gonna have to earn it. Looks good so far."— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Says he's looking forward to getting pads on to see how he performs. He likes how he's stayed level-headed early.
Reich calls Kamu Grugier-Hill's interception "phenomenal."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
He's a fast linebacker, who will be a factor on special teams, but has shown that he can do multiple things.
Regarding guys like Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn, Reich says "there are guys that are full go, but we're going to monitor them."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Reich acknowledges the obvious, that Bryce Young is in fact the starter.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Frank Reich on QB Bryce Young after his first day of practice at training camp: "Good carryover from OTAs, mentally and physically"— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Says everyone on offense showed "good mental carryover," few mental mistakes.
Reich says there were a few instances of Bryce Young getting rid of the ball quickly, which shows the ability to improves, which is needed.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
"He's a grown man."
Frank Reich welcomes reporters back to Spartanburg.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Says it was "cool" to walk down the hill and reminisce about his 1995 appearance here.
Shade is in short supply on Field 2, so specialists in the shadow of a light pole shows how smart (and bored) they can be. pic.twitter.com/WF0mMdpTLB— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Jaycee Horn moves to side field after individual work. He’s cleared to go, but they traditionally manage reps for guys coming off injuries.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Kamu Grugier-Hill comes up with the first INT of Panthers training camp in a team period.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Continuing to capture the scope of fan attendance on this hill in Spartanburg pic.twitter.com/cPZ125o3gB— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
As if there was any doubt, Bryce Young taking the first snap in team period.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
I think when they traded two 1s, two 2s, and DJ Moore for him that this was kind of the plan.
As expected, Brian Burns is here and working.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
That 0 taking some getting used to. pic.twitter.com/bbCIxJ1RBg
Frank’s hair is slightly different than his first trip. https://t.co/M6GbCXyGBi— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Popular guys ✌️@Terracemjr x @Fire_Burns99 pic.twitter.com/bEduaWMerg— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 26, 2023
Bryce Young’s taking the first first-team reps with the O-line in individual drills at training camp. No surprise there.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Cade Mays is slotted in for Austin Corbett at RG.
A message from our guy 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/uxXA1amZe0— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 26, 2023
Frank Reich getting ready for a triumphant return to Spartanburg. pic.twitter.com/CNvtuS4fHB— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
You’ll see more Guardian Caps this his year. Now required for every camp and preseason practice and in the regular season for practices with contact.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
The league expanded their use this year. Everyone but K/P/QB/WR/DBs have to wear them as a safety measure. pic.twitter.com/h9uJsKZ4MV
Welcome back, Frank Reich. Walks up with Frankie Luvu pic.twitter.com/0Q13mxgTAf— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Duce and the OG Dom Capers. pic.twitter.com/QurETQVJqG— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Here’s Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young’s arrival pic.twitter.com/pbBcDarMFy— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
The man they came to see. pic.twitter.com/t7RTLnaYil— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Jeremy Chinn arrives. Wonder if there will be a lot of eyes on him pic.twitter.com/eJFTAuDJZA— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
First rookie out to practice: OLB DJ Johnson pic.twitter.com/BSysOoZK1o— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Panthers fan attendance with about 25 mins to practice pic.twitter.com/1b0bMZsZnq— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
Is it time to go to work? Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/c0PeSzekg5— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
First on the field: Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/TWXec8wLdI— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
And your first player on the field is officially Miles Sanders.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
This is consistent with the offseason experience. He has a routine and shows up early. pic.twitter.com/h1WQD91HnW
Spartanburg’s Marcus Smith was in line at 5:30 am.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
That’s dedication. pic.twitter.com/84CkJwwXiW
And these Young-sters are sprinting for a good spot as soon as they open the gates. pic.twitter.com/MRvvsdUwJu— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
Earliest fans have started to line the fields…— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 26, 2023
We have about 70ish minutes until the Panthers’ first training camp practice pic.twitter.com/OU0XjDVWqT
Line of fans has already formed, more than an hour before the first practice of Panthers training camp.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023
It’s like something significant is happening today. pic.twitter.com/4ak0UnwByK