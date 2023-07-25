Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: No timeline for Brian Burns deal

SPARTANBURG — Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday the goal remains to get star outside linebacker Brian Burns signed to a long-term contract extension. However, there's no timetable for that to happen.

"They've been good conversations," Fitterer said of discussions with Burns' agent. "It's not like we have to say it has to be done by this time or that time. We just keep talking. And when the time's right, and we make a deal that's right for him and right for us, that'd be great.

"He's a big part of the organization. We love having Brian around. He's really grown as a leader. Not just as a player but as a leader. He's one of those guys you just love being around."

Burns is entering the final year of his rookie deal, worth $16 million for the fifth-year option. The Panthers could always use the franchise tag on him next year, but that's something both sides would prefer to avoid. He has been at the facility all offseason after having ankle surgery in April. But he's cleared to begin practicing tomorrow with the rest of the team.

At the same time, Fitterer admitted that they'd continue to look at available veteran options at the position to line up opposite him.