Bryce Young discusses keeping a cool head in training camp heat

Luckily for Young, just as much as his time at Alabama prepared him for these expectations, it also helped him acclimate to the Spartanburg heat and humidity that's pervasive across the Southeast.

"It's kind of a refresher, which is really good," he said of his early arrival. "It's been good, just trying to get my bearings down here in a new environment here at Wofford. The weather stuff is pretty similar to Alabama, so that's kind of been what I've been used to these last couple of years. It's been good to get out here a couple days early so that us rookies can be prepared now that the vets are here."

Young doesn't seem to be letting any of the heat – internal or external – get to him, which is the mentality he was drafted to bring.

"What people think and whatever other people on the outside's expectations (are), again, I'm grateful for anyone who has an opinion; that means they care about the team, and they're invested," Young said. "It means a lot for us, for all the people that are invested in us and as an organization, but the only real standards that I go by are the ones that we set as a team. And that's to push each other, push ourselves every day to get better and grow as much as we can.