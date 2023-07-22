Panthers place four players on active/PUP list

Jul 22, 2023 at 06:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SPARTANBURG — With rookies and some players coming off injuries reporting to training camp Saturday, a few players were not cleared to begin the process.

The Panthers placed four players on the active-physically unable to return list: Guards Austin Corbett and Chandler Zavala, and defensive linemen John Penisini and Jalen Redmond.

Players can be activated from the active/PUP list at any time during camp.

Corbett's absence is expected to linger into the regular season, as he tore his ACL in last year's season finale in New Orleans (you can read about the latest in his rehab efforts here).

The others were also out during the final minicamp in June, with fourth-round pick Zavala dealing with a pectoral strain.

The rest of the team will report Tuesday, and practice will begin on Wednesday.

Training Camp Open Practices

The Panthers are heading back to Spartanburg, and you watch the team live as they prepare for the season!

Practices remain free and open to the public as always, including opportunities for autographs after each session, though fans will need to acquire a ticket for each practice via Ticketmaster.

Training camp will include two days of joint practices with the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10.

Claim Free Tickets

