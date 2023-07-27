Panthers confident Miles Sanders brings value to offense

"It's nothing that we're doing wrong," Sanders said on the show. "We're doing everything that we have to do as far as on the field and stuff like that. For people and GMs or owners to think that running backs are not as valued as much is a lie because you've got to see how everything plays out. You've got to see what guys like Christian McCaffrey, the stuff he does, things that Saquon Barkley (does), the things that Josh Jacobs (does) consistently each year. ...

"You want to franchise tag and create a certain market for running backs just because you have this way of thinking that they only last three or four years. I think it's B.S., honestly. Almost every running back is underpaid right now. I don't know what it's going to take. That's a topic that needs to be brought up a little more because it sucks to be a running back right now, honestly."

When he arrived at camp, Sanders didn't back away from it; he just preferred to talk more about the here and now.

"I said my thoughts. They've heard my thoughts before, so I'm just focusing on football," he said. "That's how the market went; that's how difficult it is for running backs. But I'm here at training camp, and that's all I'm worried about."

And because they knew they wanted a guy with Sanders' ability — and his focus on fitting in — as part of this new offense, they didn't mind paying him.

The way Staley described it, it's further evidence of the aggressive nature of the organization, after stacking a coaching staff full of big names and then trading for the top pick in the draft to find that quarterback for Sanders to support.

"I mean, he fits what we do," Staley said of Sanders. "We turned the tape on; we liked what we saw. And on this coaching staff, Frank leads the charge; then he gets together with Scott and those guys.