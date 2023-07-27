2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 2

— Even if there were a few miscues in practice Thursday, Young impressed his teammates with his performance in the rookie talent show.

The charisma he brought to a Keyshia Cole number might have caught them a little off guard.

"We didn't know what to expect, but he got up there and killed it," veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson said.

Young's soft-spoken demeanor might have lulled teammates, but Thompson said he was a new man when he had a microphone in his hand.

"Bryce set the stage; he had a hell of a performance," Thompson said. "Hell of a performance. ... Everybody enjoyed it. Guys were into it. I'm trying to tell you, it was like a concert. He set the stage.

"Seeing that personality out of him. That was good for us to see. Good for him to be up there. It went well. It shocked us; he had so much personality. Yesterday, that was a whole different Bryce. It was good to see."

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu — who drew rave reviews for his own performance last year, which figures since he was a musical theater kid growing up — said Young topped him.