Laviska Shenault Jr. finding himself, gaining confidence from new staff

"We do think Laviska is a guy that can be versatile," Reich said. "I think, as an offensive staff, we've all had experience with guys that we've had, right? But we have to look at Laviska for him and how he fits in our offense. We'll dip our toe in the water on some of that stuff and see how it goes.

"And that's something that doesn't have to be in full bloom week one. That can be in the beginning stages in training camp, and then the more success and momentum it gets, you build it. So that'd be more likely the path."

Principal among the "different" feelings Shenault feels under Reich is a sense of confidence. Shenault said he'd sensed the belief from the staff since their earliest days together on the practice field, particularly from assistant head coach Duce Staley.

"He tries to push me to the next level," Shenault said. "He tries to push you to that level, like having mental toughness, and basically, like, tries to give me that confidence. Like, 'We see you can do it. Go do it.'"

Shenault's working relationship with the staff is a collaborative process, with the goal of unlocking his potential and utilizing his talent in the most effective way.

What that looks like will be worked out in training camp, but being aligned sets him up for a good chance to find success.