Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

Jul 29, 2023
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
Jake Luton
SPARTANBURG — The Panthers added another quarterback, giving them a fourth to get through the workload of training camp.

The Panthers signed quarterback Jake Luton Saturday.

A former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Oregon State, Luton has spent time with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Saints.

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound Luton started three games for the Jaguars in 2020.

The Panthers had cut down to three quarterbacks during OTAs to give Matt Corral more reps in camp since he got limited time in the preseason last year because of a foot injury.

Head coach Frank Reich said earlier this week that Bryce Young and Corral would likely take most of the reps during the preseason games since veteran Andy Dalton wasn't expected to.

Panthers waive running back

The team waived rookie Tiyon Evans on Friday, leaving the roster at 89 heading into the weekend.

Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

The move for an experienced receiver gets them back to the 90-man roster limit, heading into the second day of practice.

Panthers place four players on active/PUP list

The group includes starting guard Austin Corbett and fourth-round rookie Chandler Zavala. Players can be activated from the list at any time during camp.

Bryce Young agrees to terms on rookie contract

The Panthers have reached agreement on a deal with their first overall quarterback selection, allowing him to begin camp on time.

Panthers add a defensive lineman, waive safety

They signed former Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, reuniting him with head coach Frank Reich as the team continues to look at options up front.

Panthers claim safety Josh Thomas off waivers

The former Appalachian State product spent his first two years with the Bills, and was on the Cardinals practice squad last year.

Panthers add cornerback Greg Mabin

The veteran corner had worked with the team on a tryout basis during this week's minicamp, and adds some depth heading into training camp.

Jonathan Mingo signs his rookie deal

The former Ole Miss wide receiver made it official with the Panthers Tuesday, after they took him with their second-round pick in this year's draft.

Panthers claim two players off waivers

The Panthers claimed defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans off waivers, getting the roster to 90.

Panthers release two players

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams, leaving some roster spots as they head into OTAs next week.

Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamp

The team signed three players who were here over the weekend on a tryout basis, among other moves on Tuesday.

