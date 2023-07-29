Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers added another quarterback, giving them a fourth to get through the workload of training camp.

The Panthers signed quarterback Jake Luton Saturday.

A former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Oregon State, Luton has spent time with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Saints.

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound Luton started three games for the Jaguars in 2020.

The Panthers had cut down to three quarterbacks during OTAs to give Matt Corral more reps in camp since he got limited time in the preseason last year because of a foot injury.