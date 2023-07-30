Older Panthers rookies coming to NFL "mature," "focused" 

Winston said many members of the Panthers' rookie class, including Johnson and Zavala, had ideas of what they wanted their lives to look like when they first met with him.

"There's so much that you have to do when you transition," Winston said. "There's a new team. There's a new city. There's new coaches. There's new teammates. So when you know that, 'Hey, I really would like to have a one-bedroom apartment. I'm going to live by myself. I want to live 10 minutes from the complex.' Like that's awesome, as opposed to somebody who comes in and says, 'I really don't know. I just want to play football.' I know you want to play football, but you have to do these other things in order to be in a position to maximize your opportunity playing football."

Johnson said he could tell that the extra seasons he took in college made a difference to his off-field demeanor.

"Just in general, I'm a lot more chill," Johnson said. "Like I already was, but even to a higher degree, where I don't go out, really at all, ever. A lot of extra time is spent on my sport or with the people that I like to enjoy. It's a lot more chill environment."

When it comes to why some of the NFL's newest players are older, multiple factors are at play; it could be the effects of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes with seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also result from newer rules around the popular transfer portal, which allows college athletes to switch programs once without having to sit out a year. Dubbed the "one-time transfer rule," it went into effect in 2021.

Either way, it's created a noticeable difference in the talent pool. General manager Scott Fitterer said he noticed how this year's class skewed a bit older.

"There's guys on the board that were older than some of the guys on our team right now," Fitterer said. "It's unique. And there's two ways to look at it. I mean, their bodies have had a chance to mature. Maybe they had more reps in college because they got that extra year. I think it's just kind of one of those unique years that way. I see it correcting over the next couple of years.

"But yeah, it was wild. Like, 'This guy's 24? This guy's 25?' We ran into that a few times."