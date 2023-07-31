How the wisdom of Kobe Bryant helped Donte Jackson 

Maybe it was hearing the story of someone who had gone through it, maybe it was the pain, but Hall remembers being in tears during the conversation as he awaited takeoff.

Among the pointers Bryant shared with Hall that day was that he'd be in good hands with Dr. Robert Anderson, the recognized foot-and-ankle expert, who happens to be Charlottean and former Panthers team doctor. Bryant wanted to come to Anderson but was advised by the Lakers to stay on the West Coast instead. Anderson also did Jackson's repair, giving the player and his new coach some immediate common ground.

"I remember him telling me, 'No, stay exactly where you are,'" Hall said of Bryant's advice steering him to Anderson. "He was giving me pointers, things I needed to do, people I needed to check in with, just giving me a timeline of the process. But mostly, he told me, 'Man, don't let this Achilles beat you down. You're going to be fine; you're going to come right back.'