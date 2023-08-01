What to know for 2023 Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

Aug 01, 2023 at 08:07 AM
FanFest_Announcment_v2

CHARLOTTE – Get ready for Fan Fest, Panthers fans.

A night of football, fireworks, and fun awaits at this year's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Tickets are $5 each and are available on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster. Proceeds from Fan Fest ticket sales benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Fans can expect to see practice on the stadium field at 7 p.m. after performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. The night ends with a spectacular fireworks and laser show from inside the stadium. Fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by DTNA. Panthers partner Morris-Jenkins will provide music entertainment for the evening's festivities.

Broadcast coverage of Fan Fest will air live on WMYT from 7-9 p.m. in Charlotte and the entire Panthers TV Network. The show will be hosted by Taylor Zarzour and Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's the schedule of events at Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America:

5:30 p.m. Gates open

6 p.m. On-field entertainment begins

7 p.m. Practice begins

9:15 p.m. Fireworks/laser show begins

Panthers fans who attend Fan Fest are also encouraged to bring items for the DTNA School Supply Drive. Fans can bring essential school supplies, such as pencils, crayons, colored markers, glue sticks, and highlighters to the DTNA truck parked in front of the Panthers Team Store on Mint Street from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday. All supplies will be donated to Classroom Central.

Legends Row, located on the corner of S. Mint Street and Graham Street, will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include photo opportunities with Panthers legends and multiple activations presented by Bojangles, Morris-Jenkins, North Carolina Education Lottery, Harris Teeter, and Allen Tate.

The Panthers Team Store and merchandise locations will also all be open for Fan Fest.

Tickets to Fan Fest will be limited to six (6) per Panthers and Ticketmaster account and will be mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at Panthers.com. There are limited group ticket options available. Those interested in group tickets should contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7876.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place at Fan Fest. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed after inspection.

Related Content

news

Deion Jones makes NFC South return, this time at Carolina

The former Falcons linebacker signed with the Panthers, and he's ready to bring experience to a young defense here.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 5

Bryce Young was sharp in red zone work, Frank Reich is more positive about the team's cornerback depth than others, and more from Tuesday's practice.

news

Training camp live practice updates: August 1

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers release 2023 jersey schedule

Find out when the Panthers will be wearing white, black or blue in 2023.

news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.

news

How the wisdom of Kobe Bryant helped Donte Jackson

The Panthers cornerback has a new mentor in assistant coach DeAngelo Hall, himself a former NFL corner, who was counseled through his Achilles injury by the NBA legend.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

The former Falcons player will join the team after a workout Monday, adding another experienced option at linebacker.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 4

Pads were on for the first time at this year's training camp. Brian Burns went face-to-face with Ikem Ekwonu, and Bryce Young continued to build chemistry with DJ Chark.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 31

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The former sixth-round pick started 15 games in three seasons, but fell behind some newcomers after the shift to a 3-4 defense.

Advertising