What to know for 2023 Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – Get ready for Fan Fest, Panthers fans.

A night of football, fireworks, and fun awaits at this year's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Tickets are $5 each and are available on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster. Proceeds from Fan Fest ticket sales benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

Fans can expect to see practice on the stadium field at 7 p.m. after performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. The night ends with a spectacular fireworks and laser show from inside the stadium. Fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by DTNA. Panthers partner Morris-Jenkins will provide music entertainment for the evening's festivities.

Broadcast coverage of Fan Fest will air live on WMYT from 7-9 p.m. in Charlotte and the entire Panthers TV Network. The show will be hosted by Taylor Zarzour and Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's the schedule of events at Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America:

5:30 p.m. Gates open

6 p.m. On-field entertainment begins

7 p.m. Practice begins

9:15 p.m. Fireworks/laser show begins

Panthers fans who attend Fan Fest are also encouraged to bring items for the DTNA School Supply Drive. Fans can bring essential school supplies, such as pencils, crayons, colored markers, glue sticks, and highlighters to the DTNA truck parked in front of the Panthers Team Store on Mint Street from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday. All supplies will be donated to Classroom Central.

Legends Row, located on the corner of S. Mint Street and Graham Street, will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include photo opportunities with Panthers legends and multiple activations presented by Bojangles, Morris-Jenkins, North Carolina Education Lottery, Harris Teeter, and Allen Tate.

The Panthers Team Store and merchandise locations will also all be open for Fan Fest.

Tickets to Fan Fest will be limited to six (6) per Panthers and Ticketmaster account and will be mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at Panthers.com. There are limited group ticket options available. Those interested in group tickets should contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7876.