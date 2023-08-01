Deion Jones makes NFC South return, this time at Carolina

Aug 01, 2023 at 02:41 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Luke Kuechly, Deion Jones

SPARTANBURG – Deion Jones has familiarity with the Panthers. He just hadn't been on this side before.

That changed Tuesday, when the former Atlanta Falcon suited up in blue and went through his first training camp practice at Wofford.

"(It was) always a good game in Atlanta and out here," Jones said of his Panthers-Falcons memories. "Looking forward to the rivalries of the NFC South, getting back at the teams, playing the Bucs, Saints, Falcons, getting back into the swing of things."

Related Links

He's not the only one who had a blast from the past upon his return.

Luke Kuechly, familiar with Jones from his career here, walked up to the fellow linebacker during practice and embraced him on the sideline, quipping, "Good to see you finally in the right color."

Jones signed with Carolina for his eighth NFL season, spending the first six years of his career in Atlanta and 2022 in Cleveland. He said making the move felt natural.

"Man, everything just made sense," Jones said. "They made me feel welcome, giving me an opportunity. I'm just ready to get back to ball, get back playing, get back flying around."

Deion Jones

Jones was a second-round pick to Atlanta in 2016, recording 108 tackles, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, and two touchdowns when the Falcons made a Super Bowl run in his rookie year. He earned one Pro Bowl nod and eventually made his way to the Browns in October 2022, recording 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended, and one interception in Cleveland.

"He's a playmaker," head coach Frank Reich said. "He's been a consistent playmaker. He's had production – athletic guy, smart guy.

"Listen, we've got to get to know him. But everything we know, he'll be a good teammate. Obviously, culture is really important to us, team-first mentality."

Jones said last year's in-season move helped him learn how to adjust on the fly, and he's already putting in work to get to know the Panthers' playbook and new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.

"(It) helped me on the good transition," Jones said. "Meet new people, learn the playbook quick, and get a system to getting all that down. So far, so good."

Shaq Thompson, Deion Jones, Jeremy Chinn

He'll bring experience to Carolina's linebacking corps, which includes stalwart Shaq Thompson, rising star Frankie Luvu, flashy free-agent addition Kamu Grugier-Hill, and last year's fourth-round draft pick Brandon Smith.

Jones said he remembered watching Thompson play while they were divisional opponents, paying attention to his speed and how he attacked the ball, and he's tried to add those elements into his own game.

He's also suited up in No. 53 here – Brian Burns' old number before the 0 – though he said it's just the number they had available for him.

Even though it's early, Jones said it feels like he's at a good spot in Carolina – joining forces with the old rival.

"The coaching staff, team, the way they made me feel welcome, (it) seemed like a good locker room," he said. "I'm trying to fit in where I can fit in."

PHOTOS: Training camp practice arrivals | 8/1

View photos of players arriving to practice on Tuesday.

A41I9748
1 / 34
A41I9390
2 / 34
A41I9839
3 / 34
A41I9867
4 / 34
A41I9818
5 / 34
A41I9831
6 / 34
A41I9858
7 / 34
A41I9783
8 / 34
A41I9793
9 / 34
A41I9798
10 / 34
A41I9826
11 / 34
A41I9769
12 / 34
A41I9673
13 / 34
A41I9733
14 / 34
A41I9698
15 / 34
A41I9595
16 / 34
A41I9687
17 / 34
A41I9638
18 / 34
A41I9644
19 / 34
A41I9571
20 / 34
A41I9614
21 / 34
A41I9385
22 / 34
A41I9525
23 / 34
A41I9590
24 / 34
A41I9535
25 / 34
A41I9554
26 / 34
A41I9455
27 / 34
A41I9516
28 / 34
A41I9496
29 / 34
A41I9877
30 / 34
A41I9924
31 / 34
A41I9361
32 / 34
A41I9485
33 / 34
A41I9421
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 5

Bryce Young was sharp in red zone work, Frank Reich is more positive about the team's cornerback depth than others, and more from Tuesday's practice.

news

Training camp live practice updates: August 1

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers release 2023 jersey schedule

Find out when the Panthers will be wearing white, black or blue in 2023.

news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.

news

What to know for 2023 Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

The annual training camp practice in Charlotte will be held Wednesday. Here's what fans need to know.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.

news

How the wisdom of Kobe Bryant helped Donte Jackson

The Panthers cornerback has a new mentor in assistant coach DeAngelo Hall, himself a former NFL corner, who was counseled through his Achilles injury by the NBA legend.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

The former Falcons player will join the team after a workout Monday, adding another experienced option at linebacker.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 4

Pads were on for the first time at this year's training camp. Brian Burns went face-to-face with Ikem Ekwonu, and Bryce Young continued to build chemistry with DJ Chark.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 31

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The former sixth-round pick started 15 games in three seasons, but fell behind some newcomers after the shift to a 3-4 defense.

Advertising