Deion Jones makes NFC South return, this time at Carolina

Jones was a second-round pick to Atlanta in 2016, recording 108 tackles, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, and two touchdowns when the Falcons made a Super Bowl run in his rookie year. He earned one Pro Bowl nod and eventually made his way to the Browns in October 2022, recording 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended, and one interception in Cleveland.

"He's a playmaker," head coach Frank Reich said. "He's been a consistent playmaker. He's had production – athletic guy, smart guy.

"Listen, we've got to get to know him. But everything we know, he'll be a good teammate. Obviously, culture is really important to us, team-first mentality."

Jones said last year's in-season move helped him learn how to adjust on the fly, and he's already putting in work to get to know the Panthers' playbook and new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.