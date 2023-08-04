Panthers make a change at cornerback

Aug 04, 2023 at 03:26 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide (7)

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers made a change in the secondary Friday, after working some players out following practice.

The Panthers signed cornerback Mac McCain.

The Greensboro, N.C. native and North Carolina A&T product spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, and has also spent time with the Lions and Broncos.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived undrafted rookie cornerback Colby Richardson, who was signed in May.

PHOTOS: Panthers training camp practice | 8/4

View photos from the Panthers' training camp practice at Wofford on Friday.

230804 Practice 7 CSW-236
1 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-230
2 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-008
3 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-113
4 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-242
5 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-195
6 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-341
7 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-332
8 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-158
9 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-095
10 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-337
11 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-070
12 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-320
13 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-436
14 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-117
15 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-303
16 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-022
17 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-015
18 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-309
19 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-347
20 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-111
21 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-073
22 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-216
23 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-059
24 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-137
25 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-134
26 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-088
27 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-402
28 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-108
29 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-198
30 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-396
31 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-185
32 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-040
33 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-122
34 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-046
35 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-403
36 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-053
37 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-054
38 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-042
39 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-051
40 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-162
41 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-083
42 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-090
43 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-031
44 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-297
45 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-028
46 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-130
47 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-235
48 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-128
49 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-376
50 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-201
51 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-113
52 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-227
53 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-044
54 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-027
55 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-441
56 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-170
57 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-183
58 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-103
59 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-118
60 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-366
61 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-079
62 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-292
63 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-111
64 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-295
65 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-326
66 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-226
67 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-080
68 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-087
69 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-034
70 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-290
71 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-061
72 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-293
73 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-244
74 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-069
75 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-091
76 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-006
77 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-072
78 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-060
79 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-032
80 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-181
81 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-105
82 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-098
83 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-243
84 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-030
85 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-217
86 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-110
87 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-330
88 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-014
89 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-068
90 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-077
91 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-012
92 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-270
93 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-087
94 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-211
95 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-357
96 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-021
97 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-418
98 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-425
99 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-120
100 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-014
101 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-383
102 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-049
103 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-299
104 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-091
105 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-389
106 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-322
107 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-168
108 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-303
109 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-461
110 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-281
111 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-109
112 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-074
113 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-029
114 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-054
115 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-094
116 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-408
117 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-488
118 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW
119 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-020
120 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-476
121 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-140
122 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-145
123 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-047
124 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-020
125 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-263
126 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-397
127 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7_MD-019
128 / 130
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 KDR-179
129 / 130
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230804 Practice 7 CSW-175
130 / 130
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

The former Falcons player will join the team after a workout Monday, adding another experienced option at linebacker.
news

Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The former sixth-round pick started 15 games in three seasons, but fell behind some newcomers after the shift to a 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

The team added a fourth passer for training camp, since veteran Andy Dalton's likely to get limited work in the preseason games.
news

Panthers waive running back

The team waived rookie Tiyon Evans on Friday, leaving the roster at 89 heading into the weekend.
news

Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

The move for an experienced receiver gets them back to the 90-man roster limit, heading into the second day of practice.
news

Panthers place four players on active/PUP list

The group includes starting guard Austin Corbett and fourth-round rookie Chandler Zavala. Players can be activated from the list at any time during camp.
news

Bryce Young agrees to terms on rookie contract

The Panthers have reached agreement on a deal with their first overall quarterback selection, allowing him to begin camp on time.
news

Panthers add a defensive lineman, waive safety

They signed former Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, reuniting him with head coach Frank Reich as the team continues to look at options up front.
news

Panthers claim safety Josh Thomas off waivers

The former Appalachian State product spent his first two years with the Bills, and was on the Cardinals practice squad last year.
Advertising