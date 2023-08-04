Panthers make a change at cornerback

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers made a change in the secondary Friday, after working some players out following practice.
The Panthers signed cornerback Mac McCain.
The Greensboro, N.C. native and North Carolina A&T product spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, and has also spent time with the Lions and Broncos.
To make room for him on the roster, they waived undrafted rookie cornerback Colby Richardson, who was signed in May.
