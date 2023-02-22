Duce Staley returns home in new role

"I have a big connection with Dawn," he said. "Get a chance to talk to her maybe once or twice a week. Huge fan of what she's doing. Huge fan of her, just to be able to see where she has taken that program, from the bottom up, being able to see her put her stamp on the program for that university, that community, that state; it's awesome."

Duce said the two claim each other as "distant, distant" family members and that Dawn, born and raised in Philadelphia, has family from Aiken, a South Carolina town one hour from Columbia.

He joked that there "aren't too many Staleys floating around" their area of South Carolina. He pointed out how they also bonded through Dawn's fondness of the Eagles, the team with which Staley has spent most of his playing and coaching years.

"We connected way back," Duce Staley said. "She gives me some great words throughout the week. I give her some great words throughout the week, just motivating each other to be better."

But that closest family connection is the one that creates the deepest pull to come back home.

Staley's toughness was first instilled by his mother, who he said has always pushed him to give "1,000 percent" effort from childhood onward. She believed in Staley from his earliest days on the field and wouldn't let her son get away with little effort.

Once as he played little league football, Staley had the breath knocked out of him on the field. He took his helmet off and teared up, but his mother saw and called him over with all five fingers – a sign that meant business. She lifted Staley over a fence, with his little brother nearby in a stroller, and gave him the kind of talking-to he still remembers vividly at 47 years old.

"She said, 'Son, if you keep crying, what's your brother going to do? That's his job to cry. I'm going to put you down, and you go back out there; I better not see a tear,'" Staley recalled. "So she put me back down, I took off, and the rest is history. … She was tough, and she believed in me."

Even through his professional playing career, Staley said his mother would call him after games to share her thoughts on how he wore his jersey. His brother would chime in, too, to give tips on how he played.

Staley's bond with his mother remained strong as he took coaching jobs in Philadelphia from 2011-20 and Detroit for the last two seasons. But when Staley told his mom he was coming home for a job close to her, she was elated.

"She gave me a big hug," Staley said. "Told me she loved me, and (to) just continue to do what I've been doing. That I've been doing a great job."

On the field, Staley is thankful for the chance to work alongside Reich and the staff he's assembled, ready to get to work at Carolina. Staley smiled as he recalled a phone conversation he had with Reich while his former coworker was interviewing for the Panthers' head coach job.

As Staley wished him luck through the process last month, Reich made a suggestion that excited him – speaking into existence the job that brought Staley back to his family, and his roots.