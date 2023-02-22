Ejiro Evero has a long list of influences, and ideas

"I was hiring the man, not the scheme," Reich said. "I was hiring the man. I was hiring the leader. That's what I was hiring. It wasn't as much about the scheme. He could coach any scheme he wanted. He's going to be good at it."

But while his rise has been rapid, he's also put in his time as an understudy dutifully. It's rare for someone as young as he is to have 15 years of coaching experience in the league, but he started early.

Evero played safety at Cal-Davis when the school transitioned from Division II to I-AA. He was good enough to get a camp invite from the Raiders in 2004, but he laughed when asked for the scouting report on his own career.

"Really fast, very physical, no change of direction, no ball skills," he admitted. "The kind of player I don't want."

While he'll take the fast and physical part — those are the buzzwords every coach uses in press conferences to describe what they're looking for — Evero also demands an attention to detail and a willingness to put in the time to master it.

That seems consistent with a Division II safety who did enough to earn notice but quickly realized his football future was going to be on the sidelines rather than the field. He immediately took a job at his alma mater upon graduation, coaching there for two years as they began the process of adding a different caliber of athletes with the addition of Division I funding.

"You do learn when you're around it, you're in an environment where it's not so much about scholarships, or it's not so much about the NFL," he said of coaching at that level. "It's really about the love of the game. So just a lot more of what football means to you, as opposed to what football can do for you."

Once he got to the NFL, he saw even more evidence of approaching the job that way. With his first apprenticeship under Kiffin — who was then in his late-60s, but you couldn't tell it — he saw first-hand what enthusiasm for the job can do for you.