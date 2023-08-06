Training Camp Observations: Day 9

Aug 06, 2023 at 02:31 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Observations_8-6

SPARTANBURG — Practice was supposed to be over when the request came loud and clear — and repeatedly — from the defensive huddle.

"Run it back, run it back."

Frank Reich relented.

So on a second straight day of defensive superiority, the stop-side got to celebrate by stuffing the first offense in a red-zone drill to end the second straight day in full pads.

On first-and-goal from the 10, running back Chuba Hubbard was stopped for a 1-yard gain. Then, quarterback Bryce Young just missed wideout Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, who was ruled out of bounds in the back corner of the end zone. He was being chased by outside linebacker Brian Burns with intent, forcing him to get the ball out quickly. The offense backed up 5 yards on a false start by Cade Mays on the next play before Young threw the ball away on third-and-14 while Burns was pressuring up the middle.

Related Links

Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn

The defense actually asked for another period after that before Reich shut it down, and the head coach said he enjoyed the energy they were working with.

"Yeah, talked into a little overtime," Reich said with a laugh. "So that was a good thing. We were pretty spirited out there today. And you've got to love that. We had back-to-back padded days. And yesterday was a long day, and then come back here with that kind of juice and that kind of energy was really good. . . .

"Love these days, love these days. I think we just got a whole lot better the last two days."

It would be a cliche but also factually accurate to call it a "spirited" practice, with lots of jawing in both directions (cornerback Donte Jackson and Hubbard in particular). But Shaq Thompson was flying all over the place even though he wasn't practicing, and there was an obvious intensity about the day.

"Really, the whole team, but the defense especially, was on fire," outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos said. "A lot of guys revved up, got an off day coming too, so a lot of guys were selling out and getting after it today."

That's the understatement of the day.

— Reich said that Young would play in the preseason opener against the Jets next week but didn't specify the amount of snaps.

He said he had a general sense of how much he wanted the rookie quarterback to play in the preseason as a whole, though there's some variance built into the system that could push him into a little more or little less work.

But most of the live work he'll get next week will be in Wednesday's first practice against the Jets since the plan is to make Thursday a lighter day. Reich said he looked forward to the work against an elite quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and a quality defense, but there was one thing he said he wasn't interested in and would talk to coach Robert Saleh about in advance.

"Yeah, I mean, the fighting thing I just cannot stand," Reich said. "I mean, it's just useless. I get it; it's a very emotional game. Hopefully, we'll be pros about it."

You know, coach Saleh and I will talk, and we'll talk to the teams. Nobody wants to fight. But everybody's a very prideful competitor. And so we will do everything in our power to promote non-fighting."

The Panthers haven't had much luck with non-fighting in recent joint practices. Two years ago, their practices with Reich's Colts got messy, and last year's work in New England turned into a bench's clearing rumble (at one point, then-Patriot defensive end ﻿Henry Anderson﻿ was pulling Panthers right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿ out of the pile).

Chuba Hubbard, Bryce Young

— In addition to Thompson, tight end ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ were given veteran days off Sunday after ﻿Vonn Bell﻿ and Moton had gotten that treatment earlier in camp.

The absence of Hurst and Thielen certainly complicated Young's red zone chances since they're probably his two most reliable targets down close.

Thompson was out there on every snap, half assistant coach and half hype-man (he got so worked up his sunglasses didn't survive the practice). Thielen took a more casual approach, cutting the sleeves out of his pullover and watching.

Reich said there's a benefit beyond the simple reduction of workload.

"Absolutely; mental, physical, emotional," Reich said. "But our guys have been into it. Shaq's out there; it's like he's coaching the defense today.

"Everybody's really into it. Watching every rep getting good mental reps, but there is there's definitely a benefit for those guys."

— Gross-Matos had a productive day, including what would have been a sack if quarterbacks weren't off-limits, as he continues to push for playing time.

He's getting more work with ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ on the sidelines with a back issue and said he feels more comfortable in a 3-4 defense than he did in last year's 4-3 (though the ends did stand up a significant amount two years ago under coordinator Phil Snow).

But he also said he feels like he has something to prove this year and is aware of the online criticism of his game. The former second-round pick has 8.5 sacks in three seasons and is entering a contract year, so there's every reason to be motivated already. But he laughed and said, "I've got social media like everybody else."

"I'm hungrier than ever," he said. "I hear stuff from the fans, and I want to prove a lot of people wrong. I want to be the best version of myself. . . .

"Fans saying they need an edge rusher and that I'm not good enough. I want to prove to people I am who I say I am."

— In addition to the three guys off and Haynes (back), wide receiver ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ was held out with a hamstring injury. Byrd had one of the best catches of Saturday's practice, with a touchdown from ﻿Andy Dalton﻿, but he wasn't on the field Sunday.

Outside linebacker ﻿Jordan Thomas﻿ was on the side riding a bike Sunday with an unspecified issue.

Running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿, who was held out of a few team drills Saturday, was back on the field and practicing fully.

— It wouldn't be a practice without former Panthers hanging around (other than the ones already on staff).

Former linebacker ﻿Thomas Davis﻿ was in the house Sunday, keeping the parade going.

— Cornerback ﻿CJ Henderson﻿ ended Young's streak of two practices without an interception by getting him during 7-on-7s.

Henderson's had a good camp, other than the days he missed with a groin issue, and he gives them a solid three-deep in the secondary alongside ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ and Jackson.

— With some guys missing, it created opportunities for some reserves to step up.

Wide receiver ﻿Shi Smith﻿ got some run with the starters in the slot (where Thielen normally is), while ﻿Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿ replaced Thompson.

Reich said he's also been impressed with former Falcons linebacker ﻿Deion Jones﻿, who has been here a week.

"We've talked about this as a staff; man, he's adapted very quickly," Reich said. "I mean, it looks like he belongs. You can tell his experience. He looks good. Looks like he's been here the whole camp."

PHOTOS: Panthers hold Sunday training camp practice

View photos from the Panthers' ninth practice of training camp in Spartanburg.

230806 Practice 8 CSW-026
1 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-4
2 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-022
3 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-1
4 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-005
5 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-015
6 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-032
7 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-043
8 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-038
9 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-047
10 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-049
11 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-056
12 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-059
13 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-073
14 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-082
15 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-111
16 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-105
17 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-128
18 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-131
19 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-087
20 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-093
21 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-143
22 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-134
23 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-149
24 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-173
25 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-153
26 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-169
27 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-181
28 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-193
29 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-204
30 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-210
31 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-215
32 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-224
33 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-234
34 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-230
35 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-244
36 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-248
37 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-263
38 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-285
39 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-310
40 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-322
41 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-252
42 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 8 CSW-286
43 / 103
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-08
44 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-130
45 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-122
46 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-143
47 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-1
48 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-136
49 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-156
50 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-160
51 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-044
52 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-190
53 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-247
54 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-167
55 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-260
56 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-176
57 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-217
58 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-293
59 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-173
60 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-149
61 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-156
62 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-169
63 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-184
64 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-185
65 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-182
66 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-191
67 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-205
68 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-198
69 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-214
70 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-203
71 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-227
72 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-218
73 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-224
74 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-244
75 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-235
76 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-248
77 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-252
78 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-253
79 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-235
80 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-299
81 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-271
82 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-275
83 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-265
84 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-284
85 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-285
86 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-294
87 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-288
88 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-302
89 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-295
90 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-312
91 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-311
92 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-318
93 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-315
94 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-320
95 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-326
96 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-323
97 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-327
98 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-329
99 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-337
100 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-335
101 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9_MD-340
102 / 103
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230806 Practice 9 KDR-297
103 / 103
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why the Panthers added Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher, who agreed to terms Sunday afternoon, provides proven production and could prevent them from moving pieces all over to pressure quarterbacks.
news

Edge rusher Kobe Jones "flashing" during first training camp with Carolina

After spending time on Carolina's practice squad last year, the Panthers' edge rusher is making plays and getting his coaches' attention at training camp. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
news

North Dakota State's Nash Jensen feels like he "belongs" at Carolina

The undrafted rookie guard feels like he's gelling well with coach James Campen and the Panthers' offensive line, and he's standing out with his physical style.
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 8

It wasn't the best day for the offense, but head coach Frank Reich loved the defensive efforts, and the learning opportunity for quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Morris-Jenkins' "Kicks for Kids" program starts 2023 with $7,500 donation

The Panthers kicked off their fourth season of 'Kicks for Kids' on Wednesday. 
news

Former NFL players bring the "juice" to Panthers coaching staff

In addition to the 200-plus years of NFL coaching experience, there's another 75 years of playing experience in the league among the group. And players can feel it.
news

Panthers make a change at cornerback

The team added cornerback Mac McCain, bringing the Greensboro, N.C. native back to his home state team.
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 7

Ejiro Evero discussed his outlook on outside linebackers, Bryce Young had an efficient day, and more from Friday in Spartanburg. 
news

Training camp live practice updates: August 4

Follow the Panthers social post for live updates from practice at training camp.
news

Ask The Old Guy: What we've learned at camp

We discuss the latest from training camp, who's standing out with pads on, relative depth of key positions, and a great camp story you should all read. And much, much more.
Advertising