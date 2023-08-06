Training Camp Observations: Day 9

— Reich said that Young would play in the preseason opener against the Jets next week but didn't specify the amount of snaps.

He said he had a general sense of how much he wanted the rookie quarterback to play in the preseason as a whole, though there's some variance built into the system that could push him into a little more or little less work.

But most of the live work he'll get next week will be in Wednesday's first practice against the Jets since the plan is to make Thursday a lighter day. Reich said he looked forward to the work against an elite quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and a quality defense, but there was one thing he said he wasn't interested in and would talk to coach Robert Saleh about in advance.

"Yeah, I mean, the fighting thing I just cannot stand," Reich said. "I mean, it's just useless. I get it; it's a very emotional game. Hopefully, we'll be pros about it."

You know, coach Saleh and I will talk, and we'll talk to the teams. Nobody wants to fight. But everybody's a very prideful competitor. And so we will do everything in our power to promote non-fighting."