Ask The Old Guy: Of hope, and reality

As I told Susan on Twitter, if we don't, we should. No one is more dedicated to the cause than Susan, who is one of our original crop of FsOTM (as you can see by her great-looking shirt in that one photo).

The world needs more Susans. Be more like Susan.

DG, longtime reader, first-time Mailbagger here. I've got a combination of two long-recurring questions. As we move ever closer to the end of Camp/Preseason '22 1) Outside of the usual suspects that we all know are incredibly decent at the sport of American Football (the CMC's, DJ's, and Taylor Motons of the world) who, in your opinion, would you crown as our annual #DavidGettisCampMVP?, and 2) ANY CHANCE they end up being immediately inducted to the Panthers Hall of Honor when their career is done? — Alex, Charlotte

Oooh, Alex, so close. But all "any chance" questions go to @PanthersBill.

I will say there's always a receiver that everyone falls for in camp, even if there's not necessarily a spot for him. Last year it was C.J. Saunders, whose unfortunately timed injury stalled some of his momentum. This year, that became Utah State undrafted rookie Derek Wright, and I could absolutely see his legend continue to grow on the practice squad.

Really hardcore football question here, well, not really! In the lead-up to football this fall, my avid Panther-fan youngest daughter (in her 20s) and I have enjoyed looking at some full game videos to reminisce about some of the best times the team and its fans have experienced. While watching these games, one thing that really gets us smiling is seeing the utter joy on kids' faces when they're handed a football by a Panther player after a touchdown. Even the game's announcers would comment about youngsters lining up at the railing as the team is threatening to score. Oh, the good old days! Undoubtedly, that small gesture created some lifetime Panther fans and a lot of joy for more than just those kids. Can that be brought back in 2022? If not, what else (besides winning) could hit you in the heart like that? — Bill, Hampstead, NC

The best part of those football-for-adorable-children celebrations was how organic they were. No one digs wholesome content more than me, so it would be awesome to see that kind of engagement. But football teams are like kids; they each have their own personalities.

This is a new group, so let's see what they come up with.

But to your point, touchdowns and wins would go a long way toward creating that atmosphere as well.

Last time I read through your Mailbag answers, you brought up an interesting point about Steve Smith Sr.making sure he was extra motivated when hitting his 30s by saying people were telling him he couldn't still perform at such a high level. So I was wondering who you feel in that locker room (excluding Baker, of course) could have that same Steve Smith chip on their shoulder using so much negative criticism to get extra motivated? — Eric, Brick, NJ

Eric, I think you hit the nail on the head. Mayfield's not stoking any fires at the moment, but you can tell by the way he says, "I'm not a robot," every time he gets asked about the opponent in the opener that he's a guy with a memory. That's what made Steve special. His ability to hold a grudge (even an invented one) was second only to his ability to make plays on the ball.

Darin, although I read this masterful work of sports journalism you've put together every week this is my first foray into the intimidating scrimmage of submitting a question. So please go easy on me. (I will fight if challenged, but I'm definitely leaving my helmet on.) It was mentioned the other day about holding training camp in a little cooler and elevated environment. There's a pretty awesome, friendly university town with a better-than-average football team up Highway 421 in the NC mountains, so I would expect that they have some pretty good facilities for conducting a training camp (I have no first-hand knowledge of that because I graduated from Pfeiffer University '79, looking for a little "old guy" respect). Any chance that might be a possible spot for a Panthers training camp in the future? Love ya, mean it! — Jeff, Concord, NC

I have no inside information that this is something anyone with decision-making power is considering; I'm just trying to speak my personal dreams into existence. Summers in Boone are so sublime that I spent a couple of them there as a student (once as suggested by the dean, the second by choice), and get back as often as I can.

Thus, the plan is to make a pilgrimage to Kidd Brewer Stadium this weekend to see the finest college football program in the state take on one of the directional schools, UNC-Chapel Hill or something. Their coach used to work at ASU, but 6-5 doesn't cut it up on the mountain so he had to go.

It's also the last weekend I get to be a civilian at a football game for a while, and enjoy a toast with my college roommate and old friend Jon, who writes original poems for every game to accompany, well, never mind what's in the glass. It's a noon kickoff, so probably coffee as far as you know. Jon is the Nipsey Russell of the High Country and his words inspire us all. I can't wait to see him and his family and all our friends and soak in everything that comes with football season.