Ask The Old Guy: What comes next?

Please say it isn't so. Are the Panthers thinking of trading CMC? — Debbie, Lincolnton, NC

So after another painful week, the noise around CMC will no doubt get louder in regard to trading for picks. If he stays injury-free, he is hands down our best player. Do we trade our best player when we are clearly struggling, or do we ride it out for a potential pick at the next draft and target a QB who is NFL-ready? If there actually is one. — Graham, Sydney, Australia

Yeah, there was a lot of this in the bag this week, so going from up yonder to Down Under seemed like the appropriate place to start. When you're heading into Week 7 and have spent the last two Mondays changing coaches and shipping out unhappy wide receivers, this is the next shiny thing people are going to latch onto.

I know the internet is full of EXCLUSIVE: FIRE SALE headlines, and all caps and flashing lights always seem to draw a crowd of goobers and rubberneckers, but this one has to be a little more nuanced. Here's what we know:

— McCaffrey is really good at football.

— The Panthers don't have a lot going on offensively other than him at the moment.

— Other people know this too.

Are there vultures circling, calling general manager Scott Fitterer to see if they can get McCaffrey on the cheap? Of course there are. Is it automatic that he gives in and takes whatever someone offers? Of course not. Fitterer's phone rings. A lot. He answers it. He listens.

McCaffrey is a valuable asset and would be for many teams. But he has value here as well, so giving him away for less than a sizable return doesn't make sense.

It's also worth noting that McCaffrey is a pro, and grew up with a dad who changed teams a couple of times. So he knows what could happen, and that just because his name's all over the internet, that doesn't mean he's packing his bags or anything. A lot can happen between now and the Nov. 1 deadline, but unless someone makes a considerable offer, they're not moving their best offensive player just to move him.