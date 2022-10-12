Ask The Old Guy: The times, they are a changin'

----------------------------------------------------------

As you probably heard, a consumer is suing Texas Pete for false advertising for actually being from North Carolina instead of Texas. As someone that proudly reps being from and of your particular place, what thing or thought would you sue for claiming to be from a particular place, but really not being of it at all? — Cliff, Meat Camp, NC

Cliff clearly occupies a spot among the cool kids on the Venn diagram between me and North Carolina journalist/raconteur Jeremy Markovich, who has done a lot of neat stuff, including the North Carolina Rabbit Hole newsletter. (Jeremy's one of those people I secretly hate because he's so talented, except he's also nice, which kind of makes me hate him more.) In honor of this, I'm making Cliff and Jeremy this week's Friends Of The Mailbag and will get the appropriate honorariums their way soon which will be a surprise to Jeremy since he has no idea who I am.

Markovich wrote last week about some loon who is suing the Garner Food Company of Winston-Salem for false advertising, saying he didn't realize the hot sauce he was buying was from the Triad, not Terlingua or somewhere.

I mean, I always knew that growing up here, from roadside diners and elementary school civics projects where you decorate poster-board maps with the famous products of particular states. (Also, when I was in fourth grade, they took us on a field trip to Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem to watch cigarettes get made because North Carolina was different in the 1970s, kids.)

Anyway, there are all kinds of examples of such mischief in the world of marketing. Eskimo Pies were invented in Iowa, which has always been known for its vast and proud Inuit population. But we don't call them that anymore anyway because it's possible to change a name when you realize it's bothersome.

Speaking of, after all these years, I'm still stunned we haven't come up with a better nickname for the professional basketball team from Salt Lake City. I know they moved from New Orleans once upon a time (at least when that fair city stole our Hornets, they had the decency to eventually become the Pelicans). But no one who ever watched John Stockton's short shorts, Jeff Hornacek, Mark Eaton (RIP), or Gordon Hayward's good feet and ankles was ever moved to play their Miles Davis records (mostly because if you watched those guys, you don't own any).

The Utah Jazz is a stupid name for a basketball team in Utah.

But you know who is absolutely and authentically from-and-of?

Steve Wilks.

Charlotte's got a lot, but we don't have many who tell the story of our city the way the Panthers interim head coach does. So when he invoked Sam Mills and the spirit of Keep Pounding in his introductory press conference, you could hear it reverberate. It's inside of him.