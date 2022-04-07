Johnny Hekker: Man of many talents

"I was a quarterback from pee-wee all the way through high school, so that was always part of my identity," Hekker said. "Thankfully was in college and had a special teams coach who was willing to roll the dice too, and had some fakes. Got to show that skill set to scouts and the people in the NFL as well, and landed in a place in St. Louis where coach (Jeff) Fisher and coach Fassel were drawing up some wild stuff. They let me loose, gave me some sight adjusts, said if they do this, we'll throw the ball."

Asked if he's talked with new Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor about breaking out the trick plays here, Hekker just grinned.

"A decent amount, yeah," he said. "The communication is going to be ongoing. That's how it's got to be for success to show up, got to have great communication. From the get-go, he was talking me through the process, said this is how I could envision using you here, and it fit with things I've done in my career and what I hope to do in the future.

"I'm excited about this group of guys, a core group of special-teamers I can lean on and put my trust in, and we're just going to go out and have some fun and make some special plays."

The Panthers haven't delved into that kind of action often, with just four pass attempts by punters in franchise history (Joseph Charlton's 28-yard completion to Brandon Zylstra at Kansas City in 2020 was the last one). And for a place where the head coach once said "a punt is not a bad play," Hekker's got the ability to make it a more exciting one, too.