Xavier Woods prepared to lead a young Panthers secondary

"Throughout the first four years of my career, I was basically just a free safety, deep middle and deep post. Last year I was able to do a little bit of everything," Woods said. "Playing alongside Harry, I learned a lot. I feel like it definitely elevated my game.

"I'd say my IQ grew, learning more about being able to play in the box and my run fits and coverages. Last year, it was a lot of defenses, able to play a lot of different coverages, and that helps."

While Smith is one of the game's best at the position, Woods was excited about the prospect of teaming with Chinn here.

"Jeremy is a young stud," he said. "He reminds me of Harry just from watching film of him. He's more athletic (than Harrison), and what he's done so far has been tremendous. I want to be a help to him and elevate his game a lot more. I know he has a lot of potential to be a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro type of player.