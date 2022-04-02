Jaycee Horn takes over Panthers twitter handle

Panthers connections to North Carolina-Duke Final Four contest
A number of former Panthers have rooting interest in Saturday night's colossal matchup in the Final Four.
2022 Mock Draft Report 5.0: Turning the page to draft month
See which players are being mocked to Carolina as we enter the month of April.
My View: Behind the scenes of the free agency set
Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker broke down the inspiration behind Carolina's set photos for free agency.
Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly
The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
NFL changes postseason overtime rules
The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft
The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers
The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
Team-building becoming more complicated than ever
In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place
After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris
The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.