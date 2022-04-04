Panthers to open offseason program in two weeks

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said last week at the league meetings that he looked forward to moving into the next phase.

"I'm anxious to have a true offseason," Rhule said. "I'm anxious to get that work done, and anxious to have the guys all be in the weight room together, not 10 guys at a time. I look forward to a true offseason, hoping our team can spend a lot of time together.

"I think that's a really important part of this that got lost the last few years, to be honest with you."

The offseason program is voluntary for players, and is broken into three phases.

In the first phase, which lasts two weeks, activities are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

The second phase, which covers the next three weeks, includes some on-field workouts. That can include individual and group instruction and drills, but not offense vs. defense.

The third phase, which covers the final four weeks of the program, includes 10 days of OTAs (organized team activities). There can't be any live contact, but teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.