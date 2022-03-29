Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

There are things they like about each (Pickett's familiarity with Rhule, Willis' upside, Corral's quick release), but it's far from a stellar class. In fact, many around the league feel like any of them might be a reach in the top half of the first round of this year's draft, but Rhule knows the pragmatic truth.

"I just think anytime in the top 10, when you reach for a position, whatever the position is, you can look back in a couple of years and say, 'Man, that was a bad decision,'" Rhule said. "I think when you take a guy in the top 10 in the first round, you have to be really sure that they're going to be a good player. That being said, it's such a long process. It's literally up to the day of the draft. Every new bit of information you get changes and skews your viewpoint. So we're just trying to be diligent about being blindfolded and looking at the information, not based on our needs, but based on who's what, where do they go. If we do that, I think we'll make a good decision."